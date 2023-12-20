Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Speed demons who are looking for their next thrill might want to check out the new expansion pack coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged this week.

Milestone and Mattel have today announced AcceleRacers, which will add four new vehicles, a brand-new environments and two more customisation sets.

Master four of the most iconic cars from the AcceleRacers animated series: the agile Chicane™ of Karma Eiss, the high-powered Rat-ified™ driven by Mitchell “Monkey” McClurg of the Metal Maniacs, the modern supercar-like Spine Buster™ of Mark Wylde, and of course, Vert’s stylish car.

The Acceledrome, a new location to discover, is the perfect setting to put the pedal to the die-cast aluminum with these brand-new rides. Inspired by the secret headquarters found in the AcceleRacers cartoon, players will speed across a large multi-level cave carved into the rock with the Wheel of Power lighting up the whole underground base. Finally, two customization sets featuring profile icons, card backgrounds, and tags are also available to racers with this expansion pack.

This expansion pack is included in the Deluxe and Legendary Editions of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and can also be purchased separately when it launches tomorrow on 21st December.