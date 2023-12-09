The Game Awards 2023 was a huge success for Geoff Keighley this year, but he has received some feedback about the show's treatment of winners, asking them to wrap up their speeches before some of them even got underway.

Nintendo's very own Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma was seemingly on the receiving end of this as well as many other respected figures within the industry, and now in response to this, the creator and host has responded in a brief message on social media.

Here's exactly what he had to say, explaining how he also felt the music to conclude speeches was "played too fast" while noting how "no one was actually cut off". Geoff also wanted to apparently "relax" the rule as the show went on:

Geoff Keighley: "By the way - I do agree that the music was played too fast for award winners this year, and I asked our team to relax that rule as the show went on. While no one was actually cut off, it’s something to address going forward."

It's something that will be addressed going forward. As we noted in our previous story, this year's pacing is likely a direct response to one situation at last year's show when the God of War voice actor Christopher Judge spoke for around eight minutes during his own acceptance speech.

Our very own Nintendo Life video producer Zion Grassl, who attended this year's show, also noted how the allocated time slot for speeches was capped at around 60 seconds.

"I couldn’t see the teleprompter/timer, but I was keeping track on my phone and almost no one was given more than 60 seconds on stage to say thanks. What’s even the point of the awards if we can’t have any humanity up there?"

At the very least, Geoff Keighley has acknowledged this feedback, so hopefully, winners of awards will be given more time on stage at next year's show.