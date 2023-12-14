Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We hope you're ready to hop to the beach, as Fae Farm's free DLC pack — Coasts of Croakia — is available to download today on Switch.

The update will take you to the Archi-pal-igo Park, which you can access by using a brand new tool which you will be given either during the story or (if you've beaten the story) after you download the DLC. This tool is the Conch, and you can use it to learn to the language of the various critters roaming around the park.

You can see where this is going, right? You can make friends with the animals in the park. And they can come with you on your farming adventures, too. Free and cute? Sign us up.

Phoenix Labs isn't just adding new content to the game, either. A handful of updates will be arriving alongside the new location, new tool, and new interactions. This includes brand new dialogue, an increase in house storage, and multiple bug fixes.

If you're tempted by this pad of new content, or are looking for something to play over the holidays, then check out our review of the game; we awarded fae Farm an 8/10, after all. And more DLC is coming in the future, too.