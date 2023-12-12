Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives have announced that the environmental strategy game-meets-city builder Terra Nil will be laying down roots on Switch on 18th December.

Described as a "chill, meditative twist on the city-builder genre," Terra Nil will see you tasked with transforming a series of procedurally-generated wastelands into thriving ecological biomes. How you go about doing that is up to you, but you'll be putting your green fingers to the test as you plant trees, create rivers and purify soil before leaving without a trace.

The game launched on PC earlier this year and has since built up a strong following on Steam with over 4,000 'Very Positive' reviews logged at the time of writing. It looks chill and cosy, with a healthy dose of strategic planning thrown in for good measure — which, for a game ostensibly about the collapse of the planet, we'd say isn't bad going.

You can find out a little more about Terra Nil in the following summary and screenshots:

Tackle a variety of replayable procedurally generated biomes—including volcanic glaciers, ruined cities, and tropical islands—each with their own uniquely challenging climate, geology, flora, and fauna. Then when you've completed all 4 regions, challenge yourself further with unlockable alternate levels. Create rainforests, swamps, rivers, and more, and watch as the dry, cracked surface of a dead world suddenly explodes with life and colour

Terra Nil will be bringing its meditative planet saving to the Switch eShop in a little under a week.

Does this look up your street? Plant your thoughts in the comments below.