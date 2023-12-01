2023 has been quite the year to be a tactics fan with the likes of Fire Emblem Engage, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Persona 5 Tactica all landing on Switch. One of the year's very best in this genre though (if you ask us, that is), is Wargroove 2, a gorgeous sequel that we described as a "must-play" in our 9/10 review. Well, it has just landed itself an update.

Released last night, this patch brings the game up to ver. 1.2.5 and introduces some tasty new features for those who are interested in some multiplayer battling. As its name suggests, the "Multiplayer Ranking Update" brings (you guessed it) multiplayer ranking to the game. This keeps things nice and fair on the online play front, with matchmaking now informed by a player's ranking to hopefully produce a level playing field.

The update also brings about some changes to the quickplay map pool to speed up the waiting time for those wanting to dive into a game, switches up the balancing and also makes a good number of fixes.

The full patch notes were published on the official Wargroove site and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Wargroove 2 Ver. 1.2.3 (Released 30th November 2023)

Multiplayer Ranking + Changes to Quickplay experience

This update we wanted to focus on improving Wargroove 2’s multiplayer experience. Now when you enter the Multiplayer section of the game, a new ‘player rating’ is now visible. This rating is used in matchmaking. If you haven’t played a quickplay match before the rating will start at 1200. After finishing a quickplay match, a new screen has been introduced detailing how your rating has changed based on the previous match.

(Please note: If you’ve already started ranking up on the Preview branch, the v1.2.5 release version will reset all rankings to 1200 for fairness across platforms).

We can’t wait to see players battling and sharing their rankings!

An important note on potential transition conflicts once the patch goes live – once updated you won’t be able to join lobbies, or continue ongoing games which were opened with previous patches. To finish playing any matches started during an update prior to v1.2.5, please access our “legacy” branch which will be staying as version v1.2.3.

If you were playing a match while the update went live, this shouldn’t have affected play, but you will need to update to the latest version on Steam to continue further matches.

Quickplay Map Pool

For this update we lowered the amount of quickplay maps in rotation to give players a better chance of learning them, and removed some maps which weren’t a good design-fit for quickplay. We will be rotating the pool of maps for subsequent updates/seasons, so for now, please find below the selection of quickplay maps now in rotation for this season:

Wyvern Isles

Brimouth

Life in 19×19

Moonlight Meadows

Heartsong Gardens

Dusty Oasis

Ban Ban Beaches

Harmonious Hideout

Brimwin Valley

Snowdrift Harbour

Pearlescent Valley

Lost in Riparia

Other updates to Multiplayer include:

Quickplay will now play a different music when queuing for a match. Once a match has been found a notification sound will play.

When a player abandons a lobby during quickplay, a more descriptive message is now displayed to the other player.

Players now have 90s instead of 60s to ready when a quickplay lobby has been found

Balancing Changes

Kraken: Cost increased (750g->850g) and they receive more damage from water units.

Ragna: Tier 1 now charges at Medium speed down from Slow.

Nadia: Both tiers charge at Slow speed now.

Nuru: Nuru’s Tier 2 affects now all recruiting structures.

Valder: Tier 1 now charges at Medium speed, up from Fast.

Caesar: Tier 2 now charges at Very Slow speed, up from Slow.

The following multiplayer maps have seen tweaks in this update:

Pearlescent Valley

Lost in Riparia

Moonlight Meadows

Ban Ban Beaches Beyond

Brimouth Channel

Brightfall Plains

Frostbite Plains

Swamp of the Damned

Fixes