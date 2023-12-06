Bandai Namco Amusement Europe has announced that it is opening three new stores in the UK over the next two weeks.

The first will open on December 7th, 2023 in Ealing, followed by Brighton's North Street on December 12th, 2023, and finally Meadowhall Sheffield on December 15th, 2023.

The stores will feature products such as Bandai's Gashapon, which are miniature capsule collectibles and vending machines, Ichbankuji, which translates as 'Number One Lottery' and combines anime collectibles with a lucky-dip style draw in which "everybody is a winner", and Sun-Star Stationary, a branch of Bandai Namco specialising in 'kawaii' stationary and everyday items. Arcade games will also feature at the Brighton store specifically.

If that's not enough, Bandai Namco has also confirmed that more will follow in 2024, with the company planning the launch of larger stores, tours, and other brand appearances.