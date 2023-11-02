Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Super Mario RPG on Switch is just two weeks away, and this remake of a 1996 classic looks and feels as good as it did back on the SNES.

How do we know? Well, we've managed to spend a good few hours with the remake so far, and we're having an absolute blast with it. We have 10 minutes of gameplay to show you, all from the opening hours of Mario's first turn-based adventure.

There's a little bit of everything in the above video — we've got some combat, puzzles, dungeons, minigames, town exploration, bosses... you know, the usual RPG things. Also, Mario dances on the level-up screen and it's perfect.

This should give newcomers a good idea of what to expect when the game launches on 17th November while also reassuring long-time fans that yes, this is the Super Mario RPG you know and love. Take a look:

You can also check out what we thought of the first three hours of the game from our hands-on with it. Spoilers: it's real good.