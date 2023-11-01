Twitch has revealed it will be "ending support" for the Nintendo Switch Twitch app on 31st January 2024.

As of 6th November 2023 (aka next week), new users will also no longer be able to download the Twitch app from Nintendo's Switch eShop. Again, this will then follow with existing users losing access early next year.

Twitch shared the following statement with The Verge about its app removal from the eShop:

"We recently made the difficult decision to remove the Twitch app from the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo remains a valued partner and we appreciate all of the support the Switch community has provided to Twitch and our streamers.”

The Twitch App was originally launched on the Switch eShop back in November 2021 and allowed users to watch livestream gaming videos, esports, and IRL broadcasts, just the website and phone app. Unfortunately, it also resulted in some complaints.

As we noted here on Nintendo Life at the time:

"It doesn't look like you can use chat, or view chat, unless you're not actually watching the stream, and you can't stream games from the Switch, either. While watching a stream, the only options are to pause, hide the UI, or close the stream."

If you haven't ever used this app, and are curious to see what it's like on the Switch - there's still obviously time to check it out. If you need assistance with this free download, there are full instructions on the Twitch website.

How do you feel about this? Tell us in the comments.