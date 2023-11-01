Twitch has revealed it will be "ending support" for the Nintendo Switch Twitch app on 31st January 2024.
As of 6th November 2023 (aka next week), new users will also no longer be able to download the Twitch app from Nintendo's Switch eShop. Again, this will then follow with existing users losing access early next year.
Twitch shared the following statement with The Verge about its app removal from the eShop:
"We recently made the difficult decision to remove the Twitch app from the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo remains a valued partner and we appreciate all of the support the Switch community has provided to Twitch and our streamers.”
The Twitch App was originally launched on the Switch eShop back in November 2021 and allowed users to watch livestream gaming videos, esports, and IRL broadcasts, just the website and phone app. Unfortunately, it also resulted in some complaints.
As we noted here on Nintendo Life at the time:
"It doesn't look like you can use chat, or view chat, unless you're not actually watching the stream, and you can't stream games from the Switch, either. While watching a stream, the only options are to pause, hide the UI, or close the stream."
If you haven't ever used this app, and are curious to see what it's like on the Switch - there's still obviously time to check it out. If you need assistance with this free download, there are full instructions on the Twitch website.
How do you feel about this? Tell us in the comments.
oh no! anyways
Sometimes, when there’s an interesting show/livestream that I want casted to the tv, I question whether if it would just be easier to put it on Switch than to do airplay. Guess I’ll never know!
The five people who watched Twitch using their switch must be devastated.
“Nintendo remains a valued partner”. Obviously LOL
Honestly I had zero clue there was a Twitch app for Switch.
If the multiverse theory turned out to be true I’d still find it hard to believe that anyone in that vast expanse of infinite worlds could care about this news
I didn't even know there was a Twitch app on Switch! 😅
Waiting for the one of you who used this to chime in about how left in ruins you are.
I didn't even know the Switch had Twitch. Because they've removed the Web Browser, I don't see my Switch as anything but a gaming device.
@TheBigK
I guarantee they are out there, keep your head on a swivel.
More space on my Switch then. Deleted.
Nice, less trash on the Switch
Since it was so limited it was useless anyway.
Man, I would be really disappointed if I actually knew this app existed and used it for things.
@Isaix They didn't remove it; they never explicitly gave users access to it in the first place and according to Google, there's still an available workaround for it.
I mean I never used it but I don't want it gone either. I wonder if this is just another signal of the end times for the Switch console's main lifecycle. I'm not sure why Nintendo was so half-baked when it came to other entertainment apps this Switch generation (no Netflix, no Disney+?, took forever to get YouTube, a limited version of Twitch).
Gamers don't use Twitch, simple explanation.
@Axecon Because any self respecting gamer and intelligent individual would opt to use those services on a better device like, I don't know, their smart TV? The last thing I need on my GAMING device are TV apps. It's 2023, who doesn't have a smart TV or Roku/Chromecast? If you don't, you probably don't have a Switch either.
@Axecon
Probably because most people would just watch on their phones if on the go, or use a smart Tv at home.
I'm one of those few people disappointed with the news. Loved to throw on a stream before my bed, and as my TV is a little old, streaming it other ways wasn't possible. It's crazy how it's being discontinued after only two years.
I only ever used the Twitch Switch app in hotels, but it was convenient for that — larger nicer screen than phone and I had my Switch with me anyways. And since Twitch is largely game-related, it made sense to have it on a game device.
Not the end of the world, but a little sad to see it go.
@RobynAlecksys Not everyone has the money for that. The TV in my bedroom is older, so Roku/Chromecast isn't an option. So it's kinda rude you would call people like me less than self-respecting and intelligent simply because I have an older TV so I utilized an app on the Switch.
Honestly Twtich had so much potential yet werent able to use the app properly. Almost all the recent streams i watched them through the switch as it fell somehow magical. Gonna miss the app when it goes down.
inb4 "THIS OBVIOUSLY MEANS SWITCH 2 IS ON THE HORIZON"
Not valued enough it seems.
Never used Twitch, ever. On any device.
