If you are after some of the space strategy roguelite action of FTL: Faster Than Light but want to dish out orders to your friends as you do it, then the frantic co-op game This Means Warp might be right up your street when it lands on Switch on 30th November.

Developed by Outlier Games, This Means Warp will have you heading into procedurally generated hectic space battles where you will be tasked with repairing your ship, dealing out damage, and upgrading your supplies, all so you can live to fly another day.

This is playable either in up to four-player co-op, or solo with AI companions, so you can tackle the missions however you please. Looking at the above trailer, we are getting a certain Overcooked-style chaos from the multiplayer that could make this a good shout for any intergalactic gathering. It reminds us a little of the similarly themed Catastronauts.

The game launched on Steam back in May and currently has a 'Mostly Positive' rating among 332 PC players at the time of writing. For a little more information on some of the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from publisher Jagex:

- Procedurally generated challenges make every game unique with randomised maps, items, enemies, and encounters. Players will need to adapt to new challenges by making the best of their arsenal of weapons and upgrades.

- Deep, strategic combat that requires players to think on their feet as they contend with hectic, real-time battles where they must balance beating their foes while keeping their ship in one piece.

- Varied roster of crewmates will support players as the galaxy provides challenge after challenge to overcome. Gamers can team up with up to three players or can choose to fill the ranks using a roster of AI crewmates.

This Means Warp will be blasting onto the Switch eShop later this month for £15.98 / $19.99.

Does this roguelite light up your nacelles? Let us know in the comments.