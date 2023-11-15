We are so close to the release of Nintendo's next big release of the year that we can almost smell it (gross). Yes, Super Mario RPG is set to leap back onto Switch on 17th November — that's this Friday — and, after being particularly enamoured with the remake when we went hands-on with it earlier this month, we are eager to see what the review scores are looking like for the return of this SNES classic.

Well, we can now start to get an idea of what the critics think thanks to Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu) as the review score from Japanese publication Famitsu has been revealed. Long story short, it's looking really rather good.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Famitsu has given the game a perfectly respectable 34/40, combining together the verdicts of four critics who awarded the RPG 8/8/10/8 respectively. Those are some pretty high numbers, if you ask us.

As a reminder, the Japanese publication awarded Super Mario Bros. Wonder a slightly higher 36/40, but the proximity of the scores is painting a promising picture, all the same.

Of course, the review score from Famitsu is not the be-all and end-all and we are still very keen to see what the other outlets (and you lovely lot, obviously) have made of Mario's latest adventure. Our own review will be with you soon, so keep an eye out to see what the good folks at NL Towers make of the SNES remake.