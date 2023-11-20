Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Neverland Entertainment and developer CreSpirit have announced that they will be launching TEVI on the Nintendo Switch at the end of the month on November 30th, 2023.

Combining metroidvania and bullet-hell mechanics, the game utilises cute chibi-style anime visuals alongside extensive Japanese voiceover and an epic soundtrack to deliver a fast-paced gameplay experience. The lead programmer for the project is Gema Yue, who had previously assisted in creating Rabi-Ribi for the Switch.

The trailer above certainly demonstrates a lot of early promise; it looks like movement and combat will be super-slick, which it will need to be if players are going to survive the bullet-hell scenarios. We'll be keeping an eye on this one in the coming days, but we have a good feeling about it.

Here's what Neverland Entertainment has to say:

"Combine fast-paced movements with swift attacks to chain Backflip Slashes, Air Dashes, and Dagger Throws into stun-locking Air Combos to BREAK enemies and achieve higher combo scores. TEVI’s dynamic difficulty system adapts to players’ progress, ensuring no enemy is too difficult to overcome while presenting a challenge for quick learners. Players however can freely change the difficulty level at any time, taking on Expert mode for a true challenge, or lowering for an experience focused on the gripping narrative taking place across gorgeous environments."

