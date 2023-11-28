As we get closer to the holiday season, Nintendo has launched a new batch of Switch Online icons, and this time they're festive-themed.

These icons include a range of different characters from Mario to Link and even Pikmin. As usual, to unlock these icons you'll need to have Switch Online members and enough points. Each icon is available for 5 of 10 Platinum Points.

It's worth noting this is a single wave of icons and they're available from today until 25th December 2023. So get them while you can!