WarioWare: Move It! might be out this week, but Nintendo is already turning its attention to the next Switch release.

In case you somehow missed it, Super Mario RPG returns later this month on 17th November. It will include updated graphics and cinematics as well as some newly-arranged music. Now, to build up some excitement, Nintendo has released a five-minute overview trailer.

It's in Japanese only (for now), but Nintendo will likely release either the same trailer or at least something similar locally in the near future.

Will you be revisiting this classic RPG when it returns later this month? Tell us in the comments.