Physical game manuals have been phased out over the years, but as part of the return of Super Mario RPG on the Switch next week, Nintendo is releasing a new one.

As highlighted by Game Watch, Nintendo has revealed an authentic SNES-style manual based on the original 1996 instruction booklet. It will be available from game retailers and department stores within Japan. Here's a bit more about what is featured inside of it, courtesy of Siliconera:

"The booklet will include an overview of the world of Super Mario RPG, as well as character introductions. It will also include guides for collecting treasure chests and defeating bosses that appear in the game, as well as battle mechanics and trivia."

The catch is it's only confirmed for Japan right now and there's no mention about whether or not an English version will be released. If we hear anything though, we'll let you know.