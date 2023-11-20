The folks over at Super Nintendo World Japan are beginning to feel the festive spirit and have introduced a range of displays, food, and products for visitors to enjoy over the Winter period.

Beginning on November 21st, 2023, the 'Superstar Plaza' entrance to Super Nintendo World will include a delightful Christmas tree, a festive-themed wreath above the warp pipe photo standees, and a snowman display of Mario and Luigi. Heading into the park itself, Peach's Castle will also include some subtle Christmas decorations to mark the occasion.

That's not all, though. Nintendo is also introducing a range of festive products, including rice crackers housed in a picture book box, a snowman silicone pouch filled with strawberry-flavoured candy, and a Mario-themed wreath that we quite frankly need to display on our office wall.

The park's café will also be getting in on the action with some special additions to the regular menu, including the "Chef's Special Gratin Hamburger Steak & Mashed Potato Tree" (which quite literally looks like a Christmas tree) and a "Red Shell Neapolitan & Cheese Calzone". We're not going to lie, the latter looks pretty gross in the image below, but you can make up your own minds on that one.

We imagine Super Nintendo World in Hollywood will also follow suit with some of its own festive-themed celebrations, but this should hopefully give you a bit of a flavour of what Nintendo is going for this year. The decorations and products will be around until January 8th, 2024.