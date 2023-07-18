If you've yet to visit Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, Los Angeles, there's now one additional reason to get your tickets booked ASAP: Toad has been added as a brand new walk-about character.

Joining Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, Toad will now be on hand to welcome guests and take part in ongoing photo opportunities. We think the costume is pretty darn good; very convincing.

Opened in February 2023, Super Nintendo World features the AR-enhanced ride Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, the delightful Toad's Cafe, along with a boatload of interactive objects strewn about the environment.

The Hollywood site joins Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, opened back in March 2021. A third site is scheduled to launch around mid-2025 at Universal Orlando Resort, and a fourth is planned to be launched at Universal Studios Singapore.