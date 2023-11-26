Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you were hoping to see Prison Architect make a return in some way or form, you might be in luck. A new rating for Prison Architect 2 has now been spotted on the Korean rating board.

There's no official announcement for this one just yet, so a reveal could be taking place very soon. No platforms have been mentioned either, but it's got the same publisher as the first game, Paradox Interactive.

A sunset trailer, which you can check out above, supposedly teases a sequel that swaps out the 2D art for 3D graphics.

Prison Architect was originally released on the Nintendo Switch in August 2018. The player takes on the role of the architect and governor, controller of every part of the Prison - from cells to facilities and more while dealing with all sorts of problems like full-scale riots. There was even some DLC released.