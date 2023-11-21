Following a firmware update for the Switch last month, bumping the system up to Version 17.0.0, Nintendo has now released another "rebootless" update.

As explained by the dataminer and social media user 'OatmealDome', these updates do not actually require users to restart the console or download anything. As for the changes in this latest update, it seems to be an update to the "bad word list" once again.





A rebootless update for version 17.0.0 is now out.



Rebootless updates do not require the console to be restarted and often contain minor changes.



More information will be posted as soon as possible.



(automated RT) [Nintendo Switch Firmware Update]A rebootless update for version 17.0.0 is now out.Rebootless updates do not require the console to be restarted and often contain minor changes.More information will be posted as soon as possible.(automated RT) https://t.co/oSP6e5v8LM November 21, 2023

According to Nintendo's patch notes, the original Version 17.0.0 firmware update for Switch included some general system stability improvements to enhance the overall user experience. The same "bad word list" was also updated. You can learn more in our previous post: