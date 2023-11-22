Nintendo is currently running a special Switch Online promotion in the US, where if you purchase or renew a 12-month subscription, you can earn some gold points.

From now until 6th December 2023, if you buy or renew a 12-month Switch Online / Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you will earn 20% in My Nintendo Gold Points.

"Gold Points are not normally awarded for Nintendo Switch Online membership purchases, so this is special chance to earn points to spend on digital games and DLC!"

Once again, this is a limited time only and points aren't normally awarded with subscriptions. Codes purchased at retail will also need to be redeemed by 6th December 2023 to be valid for this offer.

Switch owners can use Gold Points on Switch eShop digital purchases. And when you get a new game, you get points.