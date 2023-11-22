@Sisilly_G I had multiple issues with my Wii U (with a very untimely death of a GamePad, charging issues with Pro controllers and the overall button layout), I no longer have my launch Switch. (sold it when I got the OLED) but I still have yet to get ANY drift on my Joy-Con, Switch Lite or Pro controller. Only controller I ever had ANY drift on were my PS4 controllers.

Also my first ever Nintendo console/handheld (original gameboy) died on me the day I got it (booted up into a single line on the screen), which was replaced under warrenty. And beyond that I had one DS Lite with a broken R-button. (also fixed by Nintendo)

Honestly, consumer service from Nintendo has always been strong. Because they fix Joy-Con that 'drift' for free.

"And I can't think of any Wii U physical release that launched in an incomplete state"

I can think of many. Mario Maker 1, Splatoon 1, MarioKart 8 (with it's 59fps), and honestly they released around 20% of amount the games on the Switch... so.. yeah.. Also the Mario Sports titles on Wii U were A LOT worse... also Animal Crossing Amiibo Festival wants to talk to you!!!!!!

"Not to mention that online multiplayer was previously free". Nothing is ever free. You just didn't pay for the online interactions separately from the purchase of the game. But with bandwidth, hosting, servers and game development ALL getting more expensive. You can see why that model isn't viable for the long run. And before you start with "on pc it's free", that is also incorrect. On PC game developers/publishers have to host their own servers. And lots of them have monthly subscriptions.

"It's especially ironic that Nintendo were so much more hospitable, generous, and diligent during their humbler days (the early months of the 3DS + the entirety of the Wii U's lifespan) compared to today while they're dominating the market."

And that's the entire point. If you have only a handful of sales, you are going to work a lot harder for those sales. Then when you have a lot more sales and don't really need to. And every for profit company will do the same. Every one. Because spending money (or time) on something that isn't required is wasted money. And that hurts the bottom line. (Which was very visible during the Wii U days)

This is also why Microsoft is seemingly open to working with Nintendo (and Sony), and Sony is only doing it out of fan outcry. (which will hurt their bottom line if they don't)