Front Mission 2: Remake dropped onto Switch just last month and it was... fine. The rough edges on this one were a little too distracting to us when we got to grips with it on release, but developers Storm Trident and G-Craft have been working on a range of updates, the latest of which is available to download today.
A fair few of the tweaks this time around seem to focus on the game's UI, though the update targets a range of issues including localisations, cutscenes, difficulty modifiers and more.
The full extent of the latest update was shared on the official Front Mission Twitter account and we have collected together all of the patch notes for you to check out below. It's not the longest list, so let's dive in.
Front Mission 2: Remake Ver. 1.0.4 (22nd Nov, 2023)
- Changed scale for some units
- Skill trigger fixes
- Improved battle UI placement and overall UI improvements
- Difficulty rebalance
- Added information about build-in weapons in the garage and shop
- Fixed in-game cutscenes for 26th, 27th and 30th stage
- Changed mechanic units' behavior
- Localization improvements
- Fixed Raven fight and fight results bug
- Fixed missile explosion position
- Fixed UI bugs in Colosseum
- Added missing SFX and music
- Fixed issues with weapons and computers that couldn't be acquired through surrender
- Fixed issue with VFX scaling during quick battle