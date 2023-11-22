Front Mission 2: Remake dropped onto Switch just last month and it was... fine. The rough edges on this one were a little too distracting to us when we got to grips with it on release, but developers Storm Trident and G-Craft have been working on a range of updates, the latest of which is available to download today.

A fair few of the tweaks this time around seem to focus on the game's UI, though the update targets a range of issues including localisations, cutscenes, difficulty modifiers and more.

The full extent of the latest update was shared on the official Front Mission Twitter account and we have collected together all of the patch notes for you to check out below. It's not the longest list, so let's dive in.

Front Mission 2: Remake Ver. 1.0.4 (22nd Nov, 2023)