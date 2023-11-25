Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco's new MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE battle royale game had a successful launch in September, and now a few months on it has launched the second season featuring the flame hero, Endeavor.

Along with this, players can also look forward to a new "duo" a two-player option where 12 teams of two duke it out for doubles supremacy. In addition to this, there have been new costumes added to the game.

Here's some information about this online multiplayer title via Nintendo's website:

"MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE is a new fighting game where you can play as your favorite characters from MY HERO ACADEMIA in battle royale matches between 8 teams made up of 3 players each. Use each character’s unique Quirk to your advantage as you battle your way through the vast stages together with your online friends and strive to be the last team standing! The game will be updated each season to include new elements, focusing on new characters and costumes! Jump in and get a hold of the rapidly changing battle conditions!"

Will you be giving Season 2 a go? Tell us in the comments.