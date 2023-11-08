Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer and publisher Giants Software has announced Farming Simulator Kids for the Nintendo Switch, offering a more child-friendly, accesible take on its long-running Farming Simulator franchise.

Switching out text for more audiovisual cues, Farming Simulator Kids will require players to harvest crops, care for a variety of different animals, and make use of numerous John Deer-manufactured vehicles. Mini-games will break up the gameplay nicely, so kids will be able to hop in and out as they please.

We're keen on the cute aesthetics with this one, but we'd admittedly like to see some more gameplay footage. Hopefully Giants Software will release more information in the coming weeks and months.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Child-Friendly Graphics, Music & Sound Effects

- Character Creator with Lots of Styles & Possibilities

- Multiple Locations to Explore: Farm, Barn, Market & More

- 10+ Crops to Plant & Harvest, 75+ Food Items, 100+ Objects & Other Items

- Vehicles & Tools by John Deere, the World’s Largest Agricultural Brand

- Domestic & Wild Animals to Befriend and Care for

- Loveable Characters and Animals to Meet

- Activities like Field Tasks, Driving Vehicles, Gardening & Making Sandwiches

- Achievement System & Video Creator

Farming Simulator Kids is launching on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

What are your thoughts on this one? Will you be picking it up? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.