Phoenix Labs has announced that the first major content update for Fae Farm will land on December 14th, 2023, and it'll be completely free.

Coasts of Croakia will feature an entirely new "mysterious land" to explore, with new characters to interact with, quests to embark upon, and an "exciting new gameplay mechanic".

Details beyond that are rather thin for the time being, but hopefully, Phoenix Labs will share more information in the coming days and weeks ahead of the release.

Far Farm launched on the Switch on September 8th, 2023 and we thought it was pretty darn good, calling it a "gloriously thoughtful and beautiful farming game that's packed to the brim with details and charm" in our 8/10 review.