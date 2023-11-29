Blending metroidvania and bullet-hell mechanics, TEVI is inching ever closer to its Switch launch on November 30th, 2023.
To mark the occasion, we can exclusively reveal a brand new trailer that showcases 4 key boss battles from developer CreSpirit's (Rabi-Ribi) latest project. It's a solid demonstration of the characters you'll come across on your journey, the type of attacks they'll be unleashing upon you, and what strategy you might need to utilise in order to emerge from each fight victorious.
Needless to say, if you're a fan of Rabi-Ribi's fast-paced action mixed with cute, pixel-art visuals, then chances are you're going to get along just fine with TEVI.
Here's a reminder of the key features from publisher Neverland Entertainment:
Exciting combat system with new features. With the "Sigil" system (similar to Charms in Hollow Knight), the player can change to a different combat style and better adapt to the challenges of a particular level.
Excellent CG sequences and character design by renowned artist Ein Lee (RWBY).
High quality soundtrack made by well-known composers such as Triodust (OPUS), Oli Jan (endorsed by Arts Council England), and 3R2 (created some pieces for Cytus, Deemo, Muse Dash).
Dynamic difficulty and free exploration systems allow different players to experience different parts of the game, in different orders.
In addition, there are also many collectibles and easter eggs, all spread across different explorable areas of the huge game world waiting for you in TEVI!