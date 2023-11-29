Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Blending metroidvania and bullet-hell mechanics, TEVI is inching ever closer to its Switch launch on November 30th, 2023.

To mark the occasion, we can exclusively reveal a brand new trailer that showcases 4 key boss battles from developer CreSpirit's (Rabi-Ribi) latest project. It's a solid demonstration of the characters you'll come across on your journey, the type of attacks they'll be unleashing upon you, and what strategy you might need to utilise in order to emerge from each fight victorious.

Needless to say, if you're a fan of Rabi-Ribi's fast-paced action mixed with cute, pixel-art visuals, then chances are you're going to get along just fine with TEVI.

Here's a reminder of the key features from publisher Neverland Entertainment: