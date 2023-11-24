Indie hit Cult of the Lamb has announced its next "free major content update". It's called Sins of the Flesh and will be arriving early next year.

There's no specific release date for each platform just yet, but apparently, this update will be "packed" with new features, stories and more. Here's the first artwork for this upcoming update:





The game's social media goes onto mention how the team have been working "extremely hard" on this update and says there's so much more content coming to the game in the future.

