Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the many adorable-looking titles that appeared in yesterday's Indie World Showcase was Core Keeper, a mining sandbox game that will be unearthed on Switch in 2024.

There is a good level of Stardew Valley-style vibes in this pixel art farmer/builder, though this one is set in a mine — groundbreaking... literally. Developed by Pugstorm, Core Keeper will see you drawn into an ancient underground area thanks to a mysterious relic. In the hopes of one day escaping, what you do down there is up to you: you can explore the caverns, take down enemies and upgrade your skills, or collect resources to build a life for your community under the earth.

On the topic of your community, you can play Core Keeper in up to eight-player online co-op, perfect for those who like to divide up tasks and work on a project as a group.

The game has been in Steam early access for a little over a year, where it has worked up quite the following (the vast majority of over 22,000 reviews fall in the 'Very Positive' category). This has led to the title picking up the prize for 'Best Social Game 2022' at the TIGA Games Industry Awards and getting a nomination at last year's Golden Joystick Awards. All this is to say that people really seem to dig this one (sorry).

The version that we see on Switch will contain all of the content from the base game as well as the newbies from the upcoming 1.0 update. For a little more information about what this one has in store and for a look at a handful of screenshots, check out the following from publisher Fireshine Games:

Explore a vast cavern full of creatures, relics and resources in this mining sandbox adventure, where up to eight players can work together in online co-op multiplayer.* As an adventurer drawn toward a mysterious relic, it’s up to you to uncover the secrets of this long-forgotten world. Whether you choose to take it slow by gathering resources, growing crops and building bases, or dive into the action by levelling up your skills, battling ancient bosses and exploring the everchanging landscape, Core Keeper invites you to play the game your own way.

Alongside a launch on the Switch eShop next year, Fireshine Games has also announced that a physical version of Core Keeper will be available from "day one" for Switch, with pre-orders going live soon.