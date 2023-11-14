Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

An action RPG described as 'the best RPG you've never heard about' is about to drop on the Nintendo eShop this week on November 16th, 2023.

Although the above trailer is perhaps not the most alluring we've ever seen, general feedback on the PC version of ASTLIBRA Revision has been 'overwhelmingly positive' with a current total of 18,182 user reviews. The game will launch at £19.49, but if you get your pre-order in ahead of November 16th, you'll bag 20% off the listed price, bringing it down to £15.59.

The gameplay certainly looks pretty slick and there are a lot of tasty numbers being thrown about, so we're definitely up for that. We're not super keen on the visuals or animation, but it seems like this title will thrive on its gameplay and story more than anything else.

Here's some key information from the eShop page:

Travel Through Unfamiliar Worlds - Explore a vast, dangerous, yet beautiful world. Broken up through multiple chapters, join the protagonist and Karon, his talking bird companion, as they confront time and fate.



Back to The Golden Age Of JRPGs, with Side-scrolling Action - Slashing, Smashing, thrusting countless enemies while building up stamina for powerful Possession Skills, which are enough to melt away anything that blocks your way, including huge bosses that could take half, or even more of the screen. Fight aggressively while thinking strategically, always pick up the most trust worthy equipment, and select the best suited skills to deal with ever changing circumstances. Fight God-Like Boss Battles - Battle ferocious bosses throughout the story, each with their own set of attacks and challenges. Upgrading abilities and acquiring new skills are vital to finishing each battle and progressing through the protagonist’s story.

