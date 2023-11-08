8BitDo
Image: 8BitDo

8BitDo has this week lifted the lid on its new gamepad the 'Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller', compatible with Nintendo Switch.

It's got the "same ultimate quality" but has been simplified and is now available at the ultimate price of $29.99 USD (or the regional equivalent). It comes packed with 6-axis motion control, rumble vibration, non-linear digital triggers, double-shot buttons, a "classic" D-pad, grip texture and is available in pink, blue and orange.

Pre-orders are available now, with the item scheduled to launch next week on 15th November.

This controller can be used with Switch on firmware 3.0.0 or above, it's got Bluetooth and wired USB connectivity and has a battery life of 16 player hours with 2 hours of charging time.

