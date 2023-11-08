8BitDo has this week lifted the lid on its new gamepad the 'Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller', compatible with Nintendo Switch.
It's got the "same ultimate quality" but has been simplified and is now available at the ultimate price of $29.99 USD (or the regional equivalent). It comes packed with 6-axis motion control, rumble vibration, non-linear digital triggers, double-shot buttons, a "classic" D-pad, grip texture and is available in pink, blue and orange.
Pre-orders are available now, with the item scheduled to launch next week on 15th November.
This controller can be used with Switch on firmware 3.0.0 or above, it's got Bluetooth and wired USB connectivity and has a battery life of 16 player hours with 2 hours of charging time.
Any interest in this new controller from 8BitDo? Tell us in the comments.
Hmmmm I might check this out for another controller for my Switch. Does it have any stick drift issues?
Strange color choices.
I own an 8BitDo controller (Pro 2), and I love everything about it EXCEPT that it won't wake my Switch, which can be super annoying but is a very momentary grievance. I don't see any reason why I would be rushing out to get another controller, though. I'm not looking to replace what I have, and I can't really think of anything they'd come up with that would change my mind on that. So while I'm sure this is a fantastic product, I don't see any chance of me getting it. I'm not willing to buy an entirely new controller just to avoid the lack of wake functionality with the one I have.
Not bad. But it's too close to the Nintendo Cosmo reveal/launch to buy any more peripherals without knowing they'll transfer over.
Please, 8bitdo... just give us a joycon with that d-pad. How is this not a thing already???
I need hull effect sticks now. The Gullikit King Kong 2 and Nitro Deck spoiled me. And the dpad on the Nitro Deck is just so much better than any other controller I have.
If you've only got a Switch or only care about getting an extra controller for it, that certainly seems like a great price for what they're offering.
That said, though, even though it's double the price, the Ultimate Bluetooth controller is the same thing but works on Switch, PC, Android/iOS and Steam Deck, has Hall Effect sticks, and comes with a charging dock that can also be its own pairing station for Windows. All that is worth the extra $$ in my book.
@Tasuki
I have the 8bitdo sn30 pro for years now. Never any problem, i think with this will be the same.
Also when i dropped my controller and broke my R2 they send me new parts and tips how i could replace it myself, or just send over. (Did it myself)
Maybe i will buy this one too.
@LikelySatan This 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth 2.4 Ghz wireless controller had a fantastic d-pad, hall effect joysticks that clicks, motion gyro control, rumble vibrations, turbo feature, rear back buttons for shortcuts or macro customization, NFC support, and comfortable shoulder and trigger buttons. Works great for Nintendo Switch, PC, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Atari VCS, Retro Pi, Anbernic RG353 PS, and GPD Win 2.
I wish they would make a controller with a rolling d-pad.
I wanted them to make an M30 with analog sticks and two triggers and easy button mapping. I love the M30 but all these features would make it way easier to use on Switch.
@RainbowGazelle their M30 controller has a rolling Dpad. Assuming you mean Sega style.
@Serpenterror I'll check it out, but I definitely have several great controllers. A great dpad is a big deal...
Hope the face buttons are better than the ultimate that i payed $70 for. They feel very 'XBox', but worse since they have friction if you hit them anywhere but dead center, and are hard to mash fast because of the slow response. Compare to the Pro 2, which has SNES style buttons, which you can tap and mash at high speed.
This is tempting as a replacement for the stock pro controller. I do love everything about 8bitdo except their recent face buttons.
$30!?! Freak, dude, I immediately added this one to my Amazon wishlist.
