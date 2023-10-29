From time to time, Japanese publication Famitsu will run a survey about a certain game asking readers all sorts of questions.

The latest one focused on Nintendo's 2023 game of the year contender The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, asking readers who their favourite character is in Link's latest outing and Princess Zelda took out the top spot. Link was second and Ganondorf was in 8th spot.

These results are based on 1290 participants, but this is just a small sample of the game's massive player base and not everyone responded to every question. Here's the full list (via Nintendo Everything):



Favorite character

1. Zelda – 657 votes

2. Link – 515 votes

3. Tulin – 239 votes

4. Sidon – 220 votes

5. Riju – 168 votes

6. Purah – 161 votes

7. Rauru – 138 votes

8. Ganondorf – 95 votes

9. Mineru – 138 votes

10. Addison – 66 votes

11. Koroks – N/A

12. Master Kohga – N/A

13. Penn – N/A

14. Sonia – N/A

15. Paya – N/A

There were multiple other questions covering topics like the "enemy that left the biggest impression", favourite ability, and more. Here are the rest of the survey results:

Best field

Surface – 58.8%

Sky – 22.6%

The Depths – 18.6%

Enemy that left the biggest impressions

1. Gloom Spawn – 252 votes

2. Gleeok – 206 votes

3. Colgera – 31 votes

4. Lynel – 89 votes

5. Like Like – 65 votes

Favorite ability

Ultrahand – 31.4%

Ascend – 24.2%

Recall – 19.5%

Fuse – 17.4%

Autobuild – 7.4%

Favorite Zonai device

1. Fan – 680 votes

2. Steering Stick – 637 votes

3. Rocket – 680 votes

4. Wing – N/A

5. Cannon – N/A

6. Portable Pot – N/A

7. Balloon – N/A

8. Flame Emitter – N/A

9. Homing Cart – N/A

10. Spring – N/A

11. Beam Emitter – N/A

12. Big Battery – N/A

13. Stabilizer – N/A

14. Construct Head – N/A

15. Big Wheel – N/A

Favorite weapon

1. Master Sword – 407 votes

2. Savage Lynel Bow – 55 votes

3. Royal Broadsword – 55 votes

Favorite build material

1. Silver Lynel Saber Horn – 189 votes

2. Silver Bokoblin Horn – 106 votes

3. Silver Lizalfos Horn – 63 votes

Favorite dish

1. Meat Skewer – N/A

2. Tomato Mushroom Stew – N/A

3. Seared Prime Steak – N/A

Favorite area

1. Hateno Village – 120 votes

2. Tarrey Town – 94 votes

3. Lurelin Village – 83 votes