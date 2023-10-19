We are mere hours away from the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on 20th October (that's tomorrow!) and it is fair to say that Nintendo has been stepping up the marketing into 'home-straight' territory. We're getting exclusive interviews, comedy short ads, even bus-spotting competitions, but what we haven't seen all that much, is merchandise of the cuddly variety.

Fortunately, it seems that Japanese toy manufacturer, San-ei Boeki, has us covered as an Elephant Mario plushie has just been revealed for a release in January 2024. The plushie was revealed in a tweet from @sanei_NLG, showing that it stands at 26cm tall and has all of the detail that you would expect from the company (remember, this is the team behind a lot of the Pokémon plushies that you can find on the Pokémon Centre online store, so we know that we are in safe hands here).

According to the following post, the plushie will be available for 3300 yen (around £18 / $22). You can get a look at the plump little guy below.

We can't help but notice the "(S)" next to the above product details, suggesting that there might be more sizes of this plush available in the future (good luck to all those with the room for an XL model).

It is currently unclear where you will be able to pick this one up, though we would be surprised if it doesn't receive a Western release too — perhaps later on in 2024 — but we will be sure to keep you updated as more information is released over the coming months.