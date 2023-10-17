Nintendo UK has launched a new competition to mark the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and this one is all about spotting some special Mario-themed buses around London.

Revealed in a tweet yesterday, NUK announced that there is a Mario Wonder prize pack (consisting of a t-shirt, pin pack diorama, Talking Flower figure and more) available for the winner and all that you need to do is take a picture of one of the special Mario buses that are currently touring around London and post it to Twitter with the relevant hashtag. There is a bus for Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Yoshi, so you would use #MarioBus, #LuigiBus, #PeachBus etc. depending on which one you are lucky enough to see.

Competition entries are now open and will close at 11:59pm GMT on 5th November. You can find all of the relevant details and T&Cs below.





Entries are open from 14:00 16.10.23 - 23:59 05.11.23

A full list of T&Cs can be found here: One lucky winner will receive a prize pack containing: 1x Super Mario Bros. Wonder T-Shirt, 1x Pin Set, 1x 2D Diorama, 1x Talking Flower Figure, 1x Sticker Sheet.Entries are open from 14:00 16.10.23 - 23:59 05.11.23A full list of T&Cs can be found here: https://t.co/B9UGdDeYPb October 16, 2023

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in London over the next few days, keep those eyes peeled.

What do you make of the Mario Wonder bus? Let us know in the comments.