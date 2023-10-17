Nintendo UK has launched a new competition to mark the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and this one is all about spotting some special Mario-themed buses around London.
Revealed in a tweet yesterday, NUK announced that there is a Mario Wonder prize pack (consisting of a t-shirt, pin pack diorama, Talking Flower figure and more) available for the winner and all that you need to do is take a picture of one of the special Mario buses that are currently touring around London and post it to Twitter with the relevant hashtag. There is a bus for Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Yoshi, so you would use #MarioBus, #LuigiBus, #PeachBus etc. depending on which one you are lucky enough to see.
Competition entries are now open and will close at 11:59pm GMT on 5th November. You can find all of the relevant details and T&Cs below.
If you're lucky enough to find yourself in London over the next few days, keep those eyes peeled.
What do you make of the Mario Wonder bus? Let us know in the comments.
I was just walking around London (well, my particular suburb of London) today thinking about how I've seen so many ads for Spider-Man 2 on buses, but not a single ad for Mario Wonder.
I'll look out for these when I go to central later.
If you planning on hunting that 21 bus from the pic go to a bar called Big Red and wait there since you can see it from the window. It’s a fun cheesy biker bar, I’ve spent many a merry night there.
YOSHI BUS I WANT TO BE ON THE YOSHI BUS.
Nice way to promote the game for sure.
I saw one last week! The screens inside Westfield are showing ads regularly, and I saw another ad on Instagram. The marketing budget for this game must be pretty big!
Any idea when the review embargo is up?
@themightyant Not 100%, but everything I’ve read says it’s likely tomorrow (10/18).
What a cool way to advertise your game, Nintendo is certainly not pulling any punches when it comes to promoting Wonder!
