Electronic Arts kicked off its new replacement series EA Sports FC 24 this week and the good news is it's finally delivered a solid experience on the Switch.

It's all thanks to the much-needed Frostbite Engine upgrade which puts the Nintendo version of the game in line with other builds. While the gameplay itself now offers full feature parity with other consoles, you might still be wondering how the Switch release compares to the other next-gen versions in terms of performance and resolution.

The tech-focused YouTube channel 'ElAnalistaDeBits' is back at it, this time with a side-by-side comparison of the Switch release of EA Sports FC 24 alongside the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions. As previously revealed, the game runs at 1080p docked, 720p handheld, and is 30FPS across both modes. In this video you can see the Nintendo version in motion.

In our own review of EA Sports FC 24, we said the Switch release was a port to be proud of. You can check it out below: