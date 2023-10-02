FC 24
Image: EA

It's time to see how physical sales have fared this week in the UK and, perhaps to nobody's surprise, EA Sports FC 24 has come out on top following its full release on September 29th, 2023.

However, while FC 24 has undoubtedly made a big splash, its overall physical sales are down by 30% compared to FIFA 23, according to GameIndustry.biz's Chris Dring. On the flip side, the Switch version is the only platform to post a slight improvement in sales over the previous title, likely (definitely) because this is the first Switch entry since 2019 not stifled by the atrocious 'Legacy' approach.

Looking at the platform split for FC 24's launch, PS5 has taken the lion's share of sales at 53%, Xbox Series X/S manages 20%, PS4 17%, and finally, Switch makes up the remaining 9%. It's a similar story for Mortal Kombat 1, too, which managed to snatch the silver this week following its number-one debut. Here, PS5 once again comes out on top at 80%, Xbox Series X/S at 14%, and Switch at 5%.

Elsewhere, Pikmin 1+2 has taken a bit of a tumble down from number 4 to number 36, but the Switch's usual suspects, i.e. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tears of the Kingdom, etc., are still representing the console well in the top ten.

So let's have a look at this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

NEW

 1 EA Sports FC 24

1

 2

Mortal Kombat 1

2

 3

Hogwarts Legacy

5

 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8

5

Grand Theft Auto V

9

6

 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

10

7

 Minecraft

-

 8 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

14

 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

22

 10

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

12

 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

16

 12 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

20

 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11

 14

The Crew Motorfest

6

 15 Cyberpunk 2077

15

 16 Red Dead Redemption 2

23

 17 Nintendo Switch Sports

17

 18 Street Fighter 6

3

 19 Lies of P

30

 20 Diablo IV

24

 21 Pikmin 4

29

 22

Pokémon Violet

26

 23 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

-

 24 Saints Row

27

 25 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 26 Dark Souls Trilogy

21

 27

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

18

 28 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

25

 29 Pokémon Scarlet

31

 30 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

38

 31 FIFA 23

36

 32 Mario Party Superstars

37

 33 Fae Farm

19

 34 Starfield

13

 35 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

4

 36 Pikmin 1+2

39

 37 Resident Evil 4

28

 38 Lego Harry Potter Collection

-

 39 Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising

7

 40 Payday 3

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.