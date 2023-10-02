It's time to see how physical sales have fared this week in the UK and, perhaps to nobody's surprise, EA Sports FC 24 has come out on top following its full release on September 29th, 2023.

However, while FC 24 has undoubtedly made a big splash, its overall physical sales are down by 30% compared to FIFA 23, according to GameIndustry.biz's Chris Dring. On the flip side, the Switch version is the only platform to post a slight improvement in sales over the previous title, likely (definitely) because this is the first Switch entry since 2019 not stifled by the atrocious 'Legacy' approach.

In terms of physical versions… UK launch sales of EA Sports FC on Switch are up (slightly) compared to the launch of FIFA 23. It’s the only platform that has posted a sales improvement year-on-year. I wonder why? (I know why) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 1, 2023

Looking at the platform split for FC 24's launch, PS5 has taken the lion's share of sales at 53%, Xbox Series X/S manages 20%, PS4 17%, and finally, Switch makes up the remaining 9%. It's a similar story for Mortal Kombat 1, too, which managed to snatch the silver this week following its number-one debut. Here, PS5 once again comes out on top at 80%, Xbox Series X/S at 14%, and Switch at 5%.

Elsewhere, Pikmin 1+2 has taken a bit of a tumble down from number 4 to number 36, but the Switch's usual suspects, i.e. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tears of the Kingdom, etc., are still representing the console well in the top ten.

So let's have a look at this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game NEW 1 EA Sports FC 24 1 2 Mortal Kombat 1 2 3 Hogwarts Legacy 5 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 5 Grand Theft Auto V 9 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 10 7 Minecraft - 8 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 14 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 22 10 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 12 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 16 12 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 20 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11 14 The Crew Motorfest 6 15 Cyberpunk 2077 15 16 Red Dead Redemption 2 23 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 17 18 Street Fighter 6 3 19 Lies of P 30 20 Diablo IV 24 21 Pikmin 4 29 22 Pokémon Violet 26 23 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 24 Saints Row 27 25 Super Mario Odyssey - 26 Dark Souls Trilogy 21 27 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition 18 28 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack 25 29 Pokémon Scarlet 31 30 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 38 31 FIFA 23 36 32 Mario Party Superstars 37 33 Fae Farm 19 34 Starfield 13 35 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4 36 Pikmin 1+2 39 37 Resident Evil 4 28 38 Lego Harry Potter Collection - 39 Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising 7 40 Payday 3

[Compiled by GfK]

