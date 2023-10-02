It's time to see how physical sales have fared this week in the UK and, perhaps to nobody's surprise, EA Sports FC 24 has come out on top following its full release on September 29th, 2023.
However, while FC 24 has undoubtedly made a big splash, its overall physical sales are down by 30% compared to FIFA 23, according to GameIndustry.biz's Chris Dring. On the flip side, the Switch version is the only platform to post a slight improvement in sales over the previous title, likely (definitely) because this is the first Switch entry since 2019 not stifled by the atrocious 'Legacy' approach.
Looking at the platform split for FC 24's launch, PS5 has taken the lion's share of sales at 53%, Xbox Series X/S manages 20%, PS4 17%, and finally, Switch makes up the remaining 9%. It's a similar story for Mortal Kombat 1, too, which managed to snatch the silver this week following its number-one debut. Here, PS5 once again comes out on top at 80%, Xbox Series X/S at 14%, and Switch at 5%.
Elsewhere, Pikmin 1+2 has taken a bit of a tumble down from number 4 to number 36, but the Switch's usual suspects, i.e. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tears of the Kingdom, etc., are still representing the console well in the top ten.
So let's have a look at this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
NEW
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|
1
|2
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|
2
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
5
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|
5
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
9
|
6
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
10
|
7
|Minecraft
|
-
|8
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
14
|9
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
22
|10
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
12
|11
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
16
|12
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
20
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
11
|14
|
The Crew Motorfest
|
6
|15
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
15
|16
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
23
|17
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
17
|18
|Street Fighter 6
|
3
|19
|Lies of P
|
30
|20
|Diablo IV
|
24
|21
|Pikmin 4
|
29
|22
|
Pokémon Violet
|
26
|23
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
-
|24
|Saints Row
|
27
|25
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|26
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
21
|27
|
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|
18
|28
|Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack
|
25
|29
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
31
|30
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
38
|31
|FIFA 23
|
36
|32
|Mario Party Superstars
|
37
|33
|Fae Farm
|
19
|34
|Starfield
|
13
|35
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
4
|36
|Pikmin 1+2
|
39
|37
|Resident Evil 4
|
28
|38
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
-
|39
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
|
7
|40
|Payday 3
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
More likely a lot of die-hard fans of the series were tempted by the premium early-access digital version and didn't want to wait a week to have it in a box.
Everyone knows it's the lack of licensing.
It shows how important a brand is, and how people blindly buy something because of the name on the box.
EA really didn't do enough to tell people- especially casual fans, that the name was changing.
EA could of managed it better, they could of put an in game notification into Fifa 23 about the name change.
Also quite staggering that 80% of Mortal Kombat sales are on playstation but something doesn't quite add up, if Xbox has 14% and Switch has 5% then wheres that last 1% of boxed sales going.
@MrGawain Even more so taking into account the hardware bundles. We know that hardware bundle games count towards physical sales even if the game included is digital and there's some big bundle deals going on (e.g. disc PS5 + EA Sports FC 24 for £429.99 where the disc PS5 by itself is £479.99).
E.A. Sports, it's in the game. It's much better than Fifa anyway, a corrupt and sexist organisation.
If this is really down to the name change I’d be surprised. Especially for people who buy it every year it’s not difficult to find out that the name has changed.
Would be interesting to see the digital numbers, people are still upgrading from PS4/Xbox and there are 2 all digital versions of the new machines to move up to.
"Elsewhere, Pikmin 1+2 has taken a bit of a tumble down from number 4 to number 36"
That's quite an understatement.
Interesting, the casual audience that always buys FIFA, have taken a blind turn because they don't know the game has changed its name hahahaha. Also, sales improvement on the Switch version, above all, speaks volumes, even if it's a slight change.
@UltimateOtaku91
PC I guess? If it is just boxed even the number fits, since the vast majority of PC gamers buy digital at this point. Additionally, I don't think that fighting games are particularly huge on the Platform.
Number one on the switch eShop too.
I'm not a fan to be fair but this is the first I've even heard they changed the name.
@UltimateOtaku91 Almost certainly rounded out of the equation. It’s highly unlikely that the game sold EXACTLY 80%, 14%, 5% on each console.
Let’s suppose the games sold 80.4334%, 14.1833% and 5.3933%. This adds up to 100% (if I’ve got my sums right), but because the numbers are ugly we round them down to 80%, 14% and 5%. The missing 1% gets lost in the ether.
Interesting seeing FIFA 23 at number 31. Not exactly the tip of the charts, but you’ve got to wonder how many people bought it thinking it was this year’s footy game.
