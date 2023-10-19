Publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced that The Walking Dead: Destinies will launch digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop on November 17th, 2023, with a physical edition following in December 2023. A brand new trailer has been released which you can now view on YouTube, but just be aware that it's age-restricted, so make sure you're signed in (and over 18, of course).
Based on the first four seasons of the AMC TV series, Destinies will take place across iconic locations from the Walking Dead universe, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. Players will need to make key decisions throughout the game to change the course of the franchise's history. Will you sentence protagonist Rick Grimes to an early death? It's entirely up to you.
Here's a reminder of the key features:
- Shatter Fate: Alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences.
- Slash, Bash & Shoot the Undead: Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.
- Build Your Dream Team: Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more.
- Survive the Apocalypse: Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party’s abilities to stay alive.
- Experience the Tension: Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and fight through stealth and all-out combat. Get one last chance at survival in a “broken state” before the walker threat overwhelms you.
Based on the footage we've seen so far, we're admittedly a little bit concerned as to the overall quality of the game, particularly in terms of its visuals and animation. Still, we'll keep an open mind; the idea of changing key moments in the story is certainly intriguing.
What do you make of The Walking Dead: Destinies so far? Let your thoughts be known with a comment down below.
If the new King Kong games anything to go by....
As a fan of the series I'd really love this to be good but I just don't really have much faith in it. I hope they'll prove me wrong.
Yeah, I’m pretty interested in this. I’m not expecting it to have great visuals or gameplay, but if it’s fun for nerds of the series, despite that, I’ll get this as a longtime fan of TWD. I just hope it’s reviewed by TWD fans somewhere because the show really gets dogpiled on sometimes by non-fans. This clearly isn’t made for non-fans. It’s a bizarrely niche piece of gaming.
On paper this sounds like it should be awesome. But it won't be. It just never is with this franchise outside of Telltale's efforts.
I have very low expectations for this. there was a zombie game a couple years ago on switch that was meh but I still had quite a bit of fun because the base concepts worked. It had online and minor base building/raiding and was fun for 20 hours or so. cheap and fun is ok with me once in a while even if it doesn’t have big guest budget. The game just needs to work.
Take your bets in now: Better or worse than The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct? (Metacritic score in the low 30’s)
