Publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced that The Walking Dead: Destinies will launch digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop on November 17th, 2023, with a physical edition following in December 2023. A brand new trailer has been released which you can now view on YouTube, but just be aware that it's age-restricted, so make sure you're signed in (and over 18, of course).

Based on the first four seasons of the AMC TV series, Destinies will take place across iconic locations from the Walking Dead universe, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. Players will need to make key decisions throughout the game to change the course of the franchise's history. Will you sentence protagonist Rick Grimes to an early death? It's entirely up to you.

Here's a reminder of the key features:

- Shatter Fate: Alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences. - Slash, Bash & Shoot the Undead: Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows. - Build Your Dream Team: Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more. - Survive the Apocalypse: Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party’s abilities to stay alive. - Experience the Tension: Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and fight through stealth and all-out combat. Get one last chance at survival in a “broken state” before the walker threat overwhelms you.

Based on the footage we've seen so far, we're admittedly a little bit concerned as to the overall quality of the game, particularly in terms of its visuals and animation. Still, we'll keep an open mind; the idea of changing key moments in the story is certainly intriguing.

What do you make of The Walking Dead: Destinies so far? Let your thoughts be known with a comment down below.