Retro specialist Mega Cat Studios has announced The Meating, a brand new NES title that's heading to Kickstarter today.
With a projected release in Q1 2024, The Meating features puzzle-platforming gameplay across over 40 unique stages. You'll play as a 'ghost minotaur', whose mission is to 'to put his meat back together' and figure out just who it was that butchered him. You'll be using an array of ghostly skills to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Journey through 40+ puzzle-platformer levels
- Acquire ghostly abilities and powers to beat your enemies
- Meet colorful and quirky characters
- Encounter challenging boss levels
- Experience an engaging story of revenge filled with suspense, mystery, and deceit
- Move your meat to the beat with an authentic chiptune soundtrack
Will you be backing The Meating on Kickstarter? Do you still have an original NES? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
I love meat and NES, so this would make a great meatday gift to myself. Wonder how long it would take to beat The Meating?
The more NES games the better (although I hope it will be playable on modern consoles as well - especially Switch in my case) and even more so if they're as promising as this one is!
@JohnnyMind I find it great people are still giving love to old systems.
@VideoGameBoy
This is an outrageous comment. We're all ashamed of you.
Keep it up! 😆
@VideoGameBoy agreed with @Ooyah. I’m impressed haha
40+, huh? Quite the..."meaty"...offer worth cookin' up.
This looks... really fun!
New NES games are getting increasingly rare, but developers have not entirely abandoned that medium. I hope the game is well done!
"Feel the beat of the meat"
Sounds totally like the 80s! That's how you promote an NES game! LOL
Looks great, but Sam's journey on NES is my priority.
