Retro specialist Mega Cat Studios has announced The Meating, a brand new NES title that's heading to Kickstarter today.

With a projected release in Q1 2024, The Meating features puzzle-platforming gameplay across over 40 unique stages. You'll play as a 'ghost minotaur', whose mission is to 'to put his meat back together' and figure out just who it was that butchered him. You'll be using an array of ghostly skills to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Journey through 40+ puzzle-platformer levels

- Acquire ghostly abilities and powers to beat your enemies

- Meet colorful and quirky characters

- Encounter challenging boss levels

- Experience an engaging story of revenge filled with suspense, mystery, and deceit

- Move your meat to the beat with an authentic chiptune soundtrack

Will you be backing The Meating on Kickstarter? Do you still have an original NES? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.