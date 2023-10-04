The Super Nintendo classic Super Mario RPG will land on the Switch in November with updated graphics and cinematics that give the game a fresh look.

That's not all, either. As highlighted by Nintendo Europe's social media account, there'll be the option to swap between the "original" 1996 Super Nintendo soundtrack and the newly-arranged Switch music. Here's a quick example of this, featuring the levels Bandit's Way and Forest Maze.





After clearing the game, listen to your favourites freely in the Sound Player. Sound on! 🔊🎶 Swap between newly-arranged music and the original Super NES soundtrack in #SuperMarioRPG for #NintendoSwitch After clearing the game, listen to your favourites freely in the Sound Player. pic.twitter.com/dS6rSBoNK3 October 3, 2023

And as noted, after clearing the game, you'll be able to listen to your favourite tracks in the Sound Player section. To top it off, veteran composer Yoko Shimomura will be returning, with one of her standout songs being 'Beware the Forest's Mushrooms', which is the track that plays in Forest Maze.