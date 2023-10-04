XSEED Games has announced that it is offering up a free piece of cosmetic DLC for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life in the form of a Pumpkin Patch outfit.

Yes, just in time for the pumpkin season, you can get your farming protagonist dressed up and in the spirit right now for the price of... well, the few seconds it will likely take to download.

Launched back on June 27th, 2023, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remake of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life from 2003/4. The original has remained a firm fan-favourite for years thanks to its charm and rewarding gameplay, and the new remake has largely retained much of its essence, for better or worse.

In our 7/10 review, we said that "fans of later farming/life-sims might find it too slow and too dull", but also highlighted that you might well find a "surprisingly fulfilling and earnest game" underneath the sluggish pacing.

Be sure to also check out our guide on how to get started with A Wonderful Life; it can be a bit of a tough cookie to crack for newcomers!