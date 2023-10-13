If you've been wondering what happened to the Sensible Soccer spiritual successor Sociable Soccer 24, we've finally got an update. The arcade action football game will launch on the Switch eShop on 16th November 2023 and will be followed by a boxed release in Q1 2024.

In addition to this release date announcement, Tower Studios head Jon Hare (the mastermind behind the Sensible Soccer series) has revealed a new licensing deal with FIFPRO, which will provide the game with more than 10,000 licensed players.

Here's a bit more about the game, along with some screenshots from the Steam release:

"Sociable Soccer 24’s fast, fluid arcade gameplay is definitely its most eye-catching USP. It is easy to play and hard to master in a manner that fans of Hare’s previous football games will be very familiar with. In single-player career mode, it is fun and challenging as you climb the online leagues collecting and upgrading your squad, in online multiplayer you will marvel at the speed and smoothness of the action and in couch multiplayer it is without doubt the most enjoyable, best playing action football game this century.

"Dripping with game modes there is a whole world of soccer for players to enjoy, with 77 real world trophies to collect, clan play representing the club you love against rival fans and over 1,000 teams to choose from."

Any interest in this upcoming Switch release? Leave a comment below.