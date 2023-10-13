Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have had an eye on NIS America's CRYMACHINA ever since we first caught wind of it earlier this year and now, Western Switch owners can finally take this action RPG out for a test drive as a free demo has today been added to the Switch eShop.

The game is set to fire onto Switch on 24th October in North America and 27th October in Europe and we have been wowed by its stunning visuals and dazzling combat with each trailer that we have seen. Adding to the hype, you can check out an all-new demo trailer above, which showcases some of the robot rivalries that will be in store.

For a brief reminder of what this one is all about, check out the following summary and screenshots from its official eShop page.

In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked to bring mankind back. Join three E.V.E., the recreated psyche of deceased humans instilled in synthetic bodies, as they seek their full-fledged humanity and explore Eden to discover the secrets hidden within.

Flashy, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customization creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenery and striking sci-fi visuals bring the world of CRYMACHINA to life.

With two weeks to go before its release, there's plenty of time to take the new demo for a spin and see whether this one will be up your street.

Will you be picking up the CRYMACHINA demo? Shoot your thoughts in the comments below.