Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Xbox recently held a Partner Preview event to showcase some upcoming third-party games, including the likes of Alan Wake II, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Ark: Survival Ascended.

One of the highlights, however, was Sega's upcoming Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth from the talented folks over at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, launching January 26th, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. The game is the next mainline entry in what used to be known as the 'Yakuza' franchise before its official name change, and it's long been known for its willingness to venture into sheer absurdity.

Amongst the gripping storylines and tense combat, players have previously been able to take part in karaoke sessions, play golf and table tennis, and even hop into a go-kart for a spot of racing. Infinite Wealth, however, takes things to the next level.

In short, it's basically Animal Crossing. The eighth mainline Like A Dragon title will feature a getaway resort known as 'Dondoko Island', where players will be able to furnish their own house, catch bugs, go fishing, craft items, and customise the entire island to their liking. Sure sounds familiar, right? It should have been called Like A Dragon: New Horizons. Guffaw.

Seriously, though, it's really nice to see other titles take inspiration from Animal Crossing. The farm sim genre encompasses a whole bunch of different games, but Animal Crossing has a particularly unique flavour that Like A Dragon is very obviously trying to strive for here. And honestly? We can't wait to try it out.