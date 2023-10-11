Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

With the news that the Wii U and 3DS online services will be shut down in 'early April' 2024, fans are undoubtedly dismayed at the idea of no longer being able to play certain games online.

One such title is the original Super Mario Maker, which launched on the Wii U back in 2015 before a 3DS version followed in 2016. The key thing with this one is that the vast selection of community-built levels will be unplayable once the online servers shut down (presumably, the original creators will still be able to play their own levels).

According to TheRileyC on YouTube, there are just under 25,000 levels left to be beaten in the game at the time of the video upload on October 9th, 2023, and the community - dubbed 'Team 0%' - is aiming to complete all of them by April 2024.

Of course, 25,000 may seem like an awful lot, but Team 0% has reportedly already cleared 1,000 levels in 7 days since Nintendo's announcement regarding the online servers. And the more people join in, the easier it will be.

So if you're up for lending a helping hand to complete the remaining levels and effectively 100% Super Mario Maker while the servers are still available, then feel free to dive in and bash out a few levels. You can also join Team 0%'s Discord server to get in on the action directly and converse with fellow community members.

What a lovely way to give Super Mario Maker the proper send-off it deserves.