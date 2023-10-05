Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you ever wondered what Elephant Mario from Super Mario Bros. Wonder would look like in Super Mario 64, wonder no more as modders have added this new character to the game.

This model started off as a creation by 'Koop the Koopa' and was then ported to the 1996 3D platformer with some improvements. As you can see, this character has the same old abilities as Mario, only now he looks like an elephant!

Elephant Mario can even transform into Metal Elephant Mario. This mod also allows players to do a palette swap, changing the colours of the character's overalls.

While there was no hesitation to add Elephant Mario to Super Mario 64, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto wasn't quite as taken with the character's early design during development, mentioning how it didn't look like a Mario character and offering the team some feedback.