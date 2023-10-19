Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

For many gamers, Dragonforce is probably most well-known for the absurdly difficult 'Through the Fire and the Flames' song on 2007's Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. The band, however, also happens to be pretty darn good in its own right, even if its music isn't quite to everybody's taste.

Ahead of the launch of the band's new album Warp Speed Warriors on March 15th, 2024, Dragonforce has released 'Power of the Triforce', a new single based on none other than The Legend of Zelda.

Much like the band's previous efforts, Power of the Triforce is a fast-paced symphony of power metal, boasting some pretty spectacular lyrics crammed with references to Nintendo's iconic franchise. The video is worth a watch, too, as it contains some familiar scenes that fans will no doubt recognise, but probably won't cause Nintendo's lawyers to sharpen their pitchforks.

Previous, Dragonforce has released 'Symphony of the Night', a single referencing Konami's Castlevania franchise, and 'The Last Dragonborn', a song inspired by Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.