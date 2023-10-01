Nintendo has been offering free in-game item drops for some time now in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and in case you missed it, the latest items can now be claimed via the Switch news channel.

This time you'll receive three glowing cave fish and two brightcaps which will illuminate Link in areas where there's no light when cooked up together.

How to redeem items from the Switch News Channel

1. On your Switch Home Menu select the 'News' icon

2. Scroll to the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news story "Lost in the dark? Time for your cooking to shine!"

3. Click 'Play Now' within the news article

4. Boot up Zelda, load your game file

5. Receive Glowing Cave Fish x 3, Brightcap x 2

And here's Nintendo's rundown about this latest in-game item giveaway:

Spelunking without a light source in Hyrule can be a tricky business. Not only is it hard to see where you're going, but bumping into things in the darkness can have unpleasant consequences! This time, we're taking a look at how cooking can help you find your way in caves or the Depths.

Strange as it seems, cooking some of the glowing cave fish and brightcaps found in caves throughout Hyrule will give you a meal which, when eaten, will cause Link to glow! Granted, the effect doesn't last forever, nor will it illuminate an entire cave, but there'll be enough light to help you find your way.