The squishy physics driver/platformer series, JellyCar, wobbled its way onto Switch last year with the release of JellyCar Worlds. Today, developer Walaber is giving us yet another blast from the past as it adds the levels from the WiiWare / DSiWare sequel, JellyCar 2, to the proceedings.

For those who have never stumbled across the wacky yet wonderful concept of JellyCar before, let us bring you up to speed. This is a classic car platformer but with the twist of all the surfaces and the car itself being made of jelly (come on, we've all wondered about it). You have to squish and speed your way through each level, relying on the laws of physics to keep the wobbly wagon on the road.

Today's update brings remastered versions of all the levels from JellyCar 2 (which we gave a respectable 7/10 to on both Wii and DSi back in 2011) into the modern game, meaning that there are now even more ways to squash your way to success.

You can find a little more information about the game itself and get a look at some screenshots of the new levels below.

Jelly Car? The JELLY-EST Car!

The classic driving/platforming game is back! After over 10 years, finally a new modern JellyCar game is here!

Tactile Soft-Body Physics Gameplay

Your car is made of Jelly. So is the world! Utilize this and your various abilities (Grow, Balloon, Sticky Tires, Rocket, and more) to navigate the levels and find the exit!

Imaginative and Playful Design

Journey through multiple worlds, each with its own theme and gameplay mechanics.

A Living Flipbook

The sounds and visuals combine to give the experience of a flipbook animation come to life.

Customisation Aplenty

Cap it off by designing your own car designs, and even recording your own sound effects!

Unlock more designs, brushes and stencils as you play.

I Remember This Game From My Childhood!

Yay! The original creator (Walaber) is back and developing this all-new, modern rendition of the classic JellyCar gameplay.

JellyCar 2 has become rather difficult to play as of late, so we are excited to see the sequel's levels get a facelift before being wheeled out to a whole new audience (and those of us who remember the OG, of course).

Are you excited to see JellyCar 2 back on our screens? Let us know in the comments.