Switch eShop - Highlights

Just Dance 2024 Edition (Ubisoft, 24th Oct, $59.99) - The popular music video game franchise is back with its latest update! Just Dance 2024 Edition features 40 songs from new hits to beloved classics. Connect with up to five friends and family members as you experience the never-ending dance party via online* and local** multiplayer. Every season will bring new content – like songs, a dedicated progression track and rewards. Win avatars, backgrounds, name badges and aliases to personalize your Dancer Card and show off your personality in the game. Plus, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will include a month of free access to the Just Dance+ streaming service***, giving you access to hundreds of songs and exclusive seasonal benefits. - Read our Just Dance 2024 Edition review

DAVE THE DIVER (Nexon, 25th Oct, $19.99) - Dive by day! Serve by night! Explore the deep sea and manage a sushi bar in this single-player, casual adventure RPG. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets lurking in the depths of the mysterious Blue Hole. Unravel an ocean’s worth of mysteries, play minigames, complete side quests and maintain a successful sushi business in this marine-themed adventure.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (Riot Forge, 1st Nov, $29.99) - This single-player, story-driven adventure follows League of Legends champions, and best friends, Nunu and Willump. Experience their unbreakable bond as they go on the ultimate road trip through the mysterious region of the Freljord and meet legendary champions along the way.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Team17, 31st Oct, $19.99) - Play online* in this rhythm-based battle royale and aim to be the last bird standing. Up to 30 players can ruffle each other’s feathers in more than 20 musical minigames. Get ready to shake those tail feathers.

Switch eShop - New Releases

30 Sport Games in 1 (Just For Games, 27th Oct, $26.99) - Ready to win? ! "30 Sport Games in 1" is the ultimate game that brings together 30 different sports in one game! Challenge your family or friends and may the best player win! Choose your game style: Quick match or tournament? Team play or every player for themselves? It's up to you to decide in each game! Discover a multitude of games: whether you love football, basketball, archery, or even bowling, you'll find all your favorite sports here! Travel around the globe! You can go ski jumping on desert dunes, engage in boxing matches in the middle of a volcano, or kayak through caves.

Ace Robot Combat (Max Interactive Studio, 31st Oct, $19.99) - Welcome to the world of Ace Robot Combat, where you will step into the cockpit as the pilot of powerful mechs on a thrilling mission to amass gold and salvage precious parts. In this futuristic setting, the year is 4300, and colossal war robots, or mecha, rule the battlegrounds. Here's your epic adventure: Pilot the Mightiest Mecha: Take control of the most advanced and awe-inspiring mecha in existence. Your mission is to unleash their potential and prove your mettle on the battlefield. Embark on Heroic Missions: Engage in epic quests that offer both glory and the promise of sweet revenge. Raid enemy bases, obliterate opposition forces, and lay waste to entire combatant strongholds. Your journey is paved with vengeance and valor. Earn Gold and Salvage Valuable Parts: As you wreak havoc upon your foes, amass a fortune in gold that will pave the way to unlocking even more formidable mechs.

Alive Paint (eastasiasoft, 27th Oct, $4.99) - When you find a big set of paints and a dusty old book in your attic, you’re somehow drawn to the yellowing pages and the sketches they contain. You take out your brushes and fill the outlines with color, when to your surprise, the image comes to life and begins to move! Is it just a dream, or is there magic in your discovery? Alive Paint is a digital coloring book that’s as simple as it is satisfying and good casual fun for players of any age. Use a palette of 20 colors to fill the black-and-white images in whatever way you see fit, then watch the pictures animate to celebrate your artistic accomplishment. Enjoy unlimited replay value and make the pictures unique every time you paint!

Alpha Particle (eastasiasoft, 1st Nov, $9.99) - Take the role of a defenseless energy particle and travel between space stations as you search for answers. In this 2. 5D side-scrolling action-adventure, your only objective is to overcome obstacles creatively and forge ahead, always hoping that the truth of your purpose will be revealed through experience. You have no physical body. Your life serves as both your boost ability and your currency in this world, so you’ll need to spend wisely as you navigate new challenges. Earn new abilities, use elements to solve environmental puzzles or remove enemy threats, navigate the labyrinthian workings of interstellar bases and do whatever it takes to survive. Can you overcome your limitations to become the Alpha Particle?

Animal Hospital (Nacon, 19th Oct, $39.99) - Manage a veterinary hospital and take care of your adorable patients in this video game for animal lovers! - Decorate and customise your own animal care facility - Take in and examine animals from around the world: cats, dogs, pandas, foxes, koalas… and even magical creatures like unicorns! - Play mini-games to make the best diagnosis and give your patients the best care - Look after their well-being while they recover by giving them treatment, food, water and lots of affection - Develop your hospital and unlock new equipment so you can treat a wider range of illnesses - Find out how much fun being a veterinarian can be!

Animal Kart Racer 2 (TREVA, 26th Oct, $19.99) - Anything goes in these races: Risky overtaking manoeuvres, shameless crashes and insane pile-ups. Hurtle through deep gorges, glittering diamond caves, icy polar regions and yawning canyons. Dodge obstacles at full speed, catapult your vehicle over jumps and fire items at your opponents. Give it your all, achieve your best time and win the trophy!

Arcade Archives BLANDIA (HAMSTER, 19th Oct, $7.99) - "BLANDIA" is a fighting game released by ALLUMER in 1992. Select one of 6 warriors from all over the world, and fight your way across the land to take down the "king" who claims all the world's treasures as his own. The armor you have on at the start of the game prevents damage. Attack the opponent's armor a few times to destroy it.

Barbie DreamHouse Adventures (Budge Studios, 27th Oct, $39.99) - Join Barbie for a bunch of fun activities: baking, cooking, dancing, makeovers, home design, fashion, gardening or epic pool parties! Dress her and her friends up in fashion-forward looks to get picture ready! Follow us on exciting adventures in the DreamHouse where anything is possible! LET'S MOVE IN Are you into home design makeovers? Help me design every room with wonderful wallpapers and dazzling decorations. Make it your own Dreamhouse!

Blub (SPACEFARER GAMES, 20th Oct, $2.99) - Cute, but radioactive! Join Blub in his quest to return to his home, the chemical plant! Watch out for rats, sentinent phone boxes and collect the chemical waste on your way home. With challenging, detailed platforming levels to complete, guide Blub home!

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver (GameToTop, 20th Oct, $13.99) - Prepare to embark on the thrilling adventure of a lifetime as you assume the role of a skilled bus driver, navigating through the bustling city and ensuring passengers reach their destinations on time! Roam freely across an expansive and meticulously crafted open-world map, complete with the vibrant ambiance of a modern metropolis. Uncover uncharted territories as you crisscross the city streets. From stop to stop, pick up eager passengers to boost your earnings and witness your profits soar to new heights! The more passengers you serve, the bigger the rewards you'll reap! Unlock a remarkable fleet of 17 unique buses, each possessing its own distinct attributes, including speed, passenger capacity, and performance.

Car for Sale Simulator 2023 – Car Mechanic, Wash, Car Flipper (DEZVOLT GAMES, 24th Oct, $14.99) - In this immersive simulation game, you’ll have the chance to build your own car dealership empire from the ground up. Buy, sell, and trade a wide variety of vehicles, from vintage classics to cutting-edge sports cars, as you aim to become the ultimate auto tycoon. Keep an eye on market trends, negotiate deals with customers, and expand your business to new heights. Will you become the king of the car lot in this thrilling automotive adventure

Colors and their Meanings (Cooking And, 20th Oct, $2.99) - This game is an exciting adventure that leads us to explore how colors influence our lives! You will discover secrets about how colors have been important in history, different cultures and how we feel. You will learn how artists, designers and advertisers use colors to make us feel special things. Plus, we'll give you tips on how to use your favorite colors to feel better and achieve your goals. Did you know that the meaning of colors can be different in other countries? Surprising! Colors are like a language that helps us communicate without words and see the world in exciting ways.

CometStriker DX (Iced Lizard Games, 26th Oct, $14.99) - A world devouring, living space station has set its sights on your planet! Help Lt. Comet Striker on his journey to recover the Ancient Power Cores from various worlds in order to power the Planetary Defense Cannon, his world's only hope against this cosmic menace

Desolatium (Soedesco, 27th Oct, $29.99) - In this graphic point-and-click adventure, you get to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a friend through the eyes of 4 different characters, each with their own characteristics. Uncover the mystery as you’re led toward a dark path filled with Lovecraftian myths and creatures. Are the ‘old ones’ they read about truly real? Be careful what you ask for, because the answer might lead you to your doom if you don’t tread carefully

DOG (TREVA, 26th Oct, $19.99) - Looks like Ludo, but it's DOG®. In this game, you also have to safely bring your four game pieces into your home area. The difference is that they are moved using cards that have a few surprises in store for you. Team spirit is important, because you can only win together

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue (Game Mill, 27th Oct, $49.99) - Play as Poppy, Branch and more of your favorite DreamWorks Trolls as you explore, smash, dance and battle your way towards rescuing the Troll Kingdom from a melodic mastermind who’s trying to alter the Trolls’ musical harmony.

EASY LEARNING CLASSICAL MUSIC (TT, 26th Oct, $8.99) - Classical Masterpiece songs that everyone has heard… But do you actually know the title?

Enchanted Portals (Perp Games, 23rd Oct, $19.99) - Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book. With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!

even if TEMPEST Dawning Connections (Voltage, 26th Oct, $49.99) - She forfeited her own life, killed others and was killed herself, and even sacrificed her loved ones to achieve the best ending. And now, after repeated deaths, the story of her life begins. Follow 3 stories that unfold within this fan disc...

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Worm Club, 26th Oct, $19.95) - Play as the #2 best investigator as you find clues, question silly suspects, and look at things through your magnifying glass. Some nay-sayers have called the magnifying glass "useless", but what do they know?

Fusion Paradox (Sometimes You, 1st Nov, $9.99) - Defy the ancient goddess of war and free the Agency from the forces and anomalies that have captured it in this scrolling shooter and action roguelike game. Step by step, explore the Supernatural Threat Reduction Agency and discover its mysteries and secrets as you gradually make your way to the top floor, where one of the most important and mysterious finds of our time is being studied: the tomb of the ancient Goddess of War, Anath.

Get Me Out, Please (D.H, 25th Oct, $29.99) - A tragedy began with a girl getting badly burned in school during the early Meiji period. Years later, four high school friends attend an academy in a rural town called Matsudo. As members of the newspaper club, they aim to boost the local area by uploading videos. One day, they explore an abandoned school rumored to have mysterious monsters and past incidents, based on some documents they found. While investigating an old well, they uncover a new truth and gradually approach the incident's truth. However, they don't realize something strange is happening to them too. Can you solve all the mysteries and reveal the truth in this horror escape action game set in an old abandoned school?

Gordian Quest (Modus Games, 26th Oct, $19.99) - Gordian Quest is an epic deckbuilding RPG with roguelite elements and turn-based strategic combat. Lead and nurture parties of up to 3 heroes on an adventure to save a cursed world from darkness that reigns. Take on dangerous missions where parties must be managed carefully to defeat the increasingly formidable monsters that roam the lands. Train and equip heroes to upgrade their skills to be victorious in battle and collect the vast bounties that await. - Read our Gordian Quest review

Great Ambition of the SLIMES (Flyhigh Works, 26th Oct, $11.99) - Here's another tactical simulation game you never knew you needed. You have slimes under your command. Yup, the weakest of all monsters, slimes. No, they aren't any stronger in this game. But what if they have the ability to occupy human bodies? Take control of strong knights and warlocks to fight your human enemies! There are also demons to take care of, so things can get complicated. Demons can't be taken over, but if you use the humans around you… You'll find several kinds of slimes, humans and demons in this game. There are over 20 types of slimes to command, each with their own unique abilities. Teleportation, multiplication, there's even a slime that can melt equipment off your enemies!

Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition (Iggymob, 18th Oct, $39.99) - Enhanced Equipped with run shots and full break, the evolved Grave has no cover or retreat in its vocabulary. Rush at full speed and shoot your enemies faster and more mercilessly. Changed Grave has arrived in a casual look on the Nintendo Switch™ . Experience stylish shooting & action with more straight to the point controls using the cerberus pistol with infinite magazine capacity and the death hauler, a transforming coffin. Better than Ever Discover the story of Grave and his crew who set out on a great adventure to Southeast Asia. An emotional adventure that can be enjoyed by not only Gungrave fans but everyone and people of all age unfolds before your eyes over 12 hours of gameplay.

Halloween Bubble Shooter (EntwicklerX, 26th Oct, $1.99) - Halloween Bubble Shooter is a spooky bubble shooter game for all ages. This addictive classic bubble blast match-three game comes with a spooky Halloween graphics style, great challenging levels and some nice special items for better game experience in harder levels.

Halloween Games for Toddlers and Babies (McPepper, 19th Oct, $7/99) - This is a funny Halloween educational game for children. (A demo of this game is also available! ) The game features different kind of learning peg puzzles, where kids can learn about shapes, form, sizes, colors and they can collect stars to unlock an additional find the pairs memo game, where they can play against a virtual animal cat opponent. All games feature safe for children exclusive funny Halloween illustrations, animations and sounds. Please note this game is using the touch functionality of the device to play. Kids will love it! Perfect for kids age 1 to 7!

Hamster on Rails (Virtual Arts Studio, 26th Oct, $14.99) - In "Hamster on Rails", you will join the best and bravest railroad builder on an incredible journey to search for precious minerals and save the beloved Hamster Village. Travel through four intriguing worlds, such as a forest, a desert, and even the medieval era, in a total of 64 challenging stages.

Hana Awase New Moon -Himeutsugi Volume- (HuneX, 26th Oct, $36.29) - From the illustrator at the forefront of otome content, Yura, and Project "Tsuki ni Murakumo, Hana ni Kaze," comes a forbidden love story between "flowers" and "water" with a hanafuda motif. The popular otome game where you can enjoy both a traditional visual novel and hanafuda battles is coming to Nintendo Switch™! ＜Nintendo Switch™ Edition Added Content＞ ・Includes a new original short story. ・The hanafuda battle system (Kasen) will be a combination from all four games with a renewed design to make it even easier to play. ・Multilingual (Japanese, English, Traditional/Simplified Chinese)

Hana Awase New Moon -Iroha Volume- (HuneX, 26th Oct, $36.29) - From the illustrator at the forefront of otome content, Yura, and Project "Tsuki ni Murakumo, Hana ni Kaze," comes a forbidden love story between "flowers" and "water" with a hanafuda motif. The popular otome game where you can enjoy both a traditional visual novel and hanafuda battles is coming to Nintendo Switch™!

Hana Awase New Moon -Karakurenai/Utsutsu Volume- (HuneX, 26th Oct, $36.29) - From the illustrator at the forefront of otome content, Yura, and Project "Tsuki ni Murakumo, Hana ni Kaze," comes a forbidden love story between "flowers" and "water" with a hanafuda motif. The popular otome game where you can enjoy both a traditional visual novel and hanafuda battles is coming to Nintendo Switch™!

Hana Awase New Moon -Mizuchi Volume- (HuneX, 26th Oct, $36.29) - From the illustrator at the forefront of otome content, Yura, and Project "Tsuki ni Murakumo, Hana ni Kaze," comes a forbidden love story between "flowers" and "water" with a hanafuda motif. The popular otome game where you can enjoy both a traditional visual novel and hanafuda battles is coming to Nintendo Switch™!

Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay, 26th Oct, $29.99) - Experience the best of both worlds in our game bundle! Harvest Life and Castaway Paradise each offer a unique gaming experience, now combined in one package. With Harvest Life, you have the chance to build your own organic farm and become a successful eco-farmer. You can take care of your animals, grow crops, and sell your goods at the farm shop. But that's not all! Exciting adventures in the forest await you as well. Can you guide the carriage safely through the forest, avoiding wolves, or find the lost dog in the catacombs? And who knows, you might even find true love! In Castaway Paradise, you are stranded on a tropical island and must renovate and design your new home. You can take care of your neighbors, catch insects, grow crops, and even create your own outfit. Decorate your island to create the paradise of your dreams and help the residents fulfill their wishes.

Hero Survival (Sometimes You, 27th Oct, $4.99) - Hero Survival is a roguelite game in which you will slay hordes of enemies from classic horror movies by enhancing your character, learning different skills and matching your play style with equipment. Choose a unique way for your character. Want to freeze your enemies? That's the cryomancer's way for you! Or would you rather play the role of a bomber who blows things up? Or maybe you're ready to rely only on your trusty weapon? Then you are a natural born gunslinger! Spend the coins earned in each run to unlock new characters. Get stronger, destroy thousands of enemies, survive wave after wave and try not to upset the Mad Time God!

Horror Gallery (EpiXR, 26th Oct, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in a sinister narrative as you piece together the story lurking within the shadows. Prepare to be captivated by the macabre beauty of eerie paintings that adorn the walls, each stroke of the brush revealing a deeper layer of dread. Brace yourself for heart-stopping moments as jump scares lurk around every corner, waiting to send shivers down your spine. As you traverse through the desolate corridors and decrepit rooms, your primary objective is not to vanquish your foes, but rather to evade the terrible beings that haunt this nightmarish place. Every step you take inches you closer to the truth. Do you have what it takes to survive this nightmarish ordeal and uncover the chilling story?

Horror Tale 2: Samantha (EpiXR, 26th Oct, $9.99) - You'll have to immerse yourself in a thrilling and exciting adventure together with the main characters! Children have been missing for a long time in Lakewitch, and you are destined to solve this creepy mystery. Who is the kidnapper, and why is he doing it? Where are the children disappearing to, and how to save them? You can solve all the puzzles and find out the answers...if you don't get scared

Illuminaria (Selva Interactive, 26th Oct, $14.99) - Command a swarm of intelligent robots in their quest to save the world. Mine resources, and manage and defend multiple bases. Go on expeditions, fight in auto-battles, research new technologies, and create your army of golems to drive out the darkness and bring back the light

Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle (SOURCE BYTE, 26th Oct, $16.29) - "Jump, Race, Fly - Bundle" delivers an engaging gaming experience with three captivating titles, each offering a distinct adventure.

Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier (aPriori Digital, 26th Oct, $11.99) - Slippy is a slug in space, and he has learnt to fly using the kickback of his guns and thrusters! Shoot in one direction, fly in another. But oh, if it was that fun, Slippy has increasingly difficult obstacles in the way - slugs are not happy when they encounter spikes in space… Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier is an avoidance-based physics game where you must exploit the kickback of your arsenal to navigate a series of increasingly difficult obstacles.

Kraken Odyssey (Just For Games, 27th Oct, $16.99) - Little kraken in danger! Dive headfirst into this 3D action/racing game, run at full speed, jump to avoid dangers and hit the finish line! Help Voulpy in his adventure! His little brother has been kidnapped and it's up to you to travel through various worlds to find him! Beaches, jungles, snowy mountains, flaming dungeons - you won't be short of challenges, but be careful not to end up as crab bait. . . To become the coolest kraken on the islands, the game has a multitude of costumes to unlock, pirate or unicorn - it's up to you to choose. So if you love octopuses, the beach, and adventure, set out on an adventure in Kraken Odyssey!

Letters To Heaven (Entity3, 21st Oct, $0.99) - Try and guess the 5 letter word and book your place in Heaven Score points based on how many letters you get correct Get too many letters wrong and you'll be heading to Hell

LumiereMagna (Infinite Game, 25th Oct, $15.99) - Whoever gains wisdom can have it all. In a world where such a legend is widespread, Lumiere, a magician, goes to ancient ruins to find clues to wisdom. In the midst of the powerful monsters that await her, What will Lumiere be able to obtain?

MAKOTO WAKAIDO’s Case Files TRILOGY DELUXE (room6, 19th Oct, $12.99) - Makoto Wakaido's Case Files is a mystery adventure game with minimalistic pixel art. Your job is to become detective Wakaido and find the culprit behind all kinds of crimes. Question witnesses, collect info, make deductions, and find the truth behind each case.

Murder Is Game Over (Ratalaika Games, 27th Oct, $4.99) - Join Detective Guy and his trusty sidekick Cleo the clue-sniffing dog as they investigate the mysterious death of a fabulously wealthy game designer in rural Vermont, USA. As you explore the castle grounds, search for clues and interview suspects, can you solve the case and bring the guilty party to justice? Play this exciting murder mystery game and test your sleuthing skills as you work to unravel the mystery and catch the killer.

Mystery Lover (Cyberisle, 31st Oct, $9.99) - Reed as a member of the Mysteria Club, and his girlfriend, Persephone, investigate the rumors of the ""VTuber Disappearance Incident"". What are waiting for them?

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s make a flower garden (AlignmentSharp, 26th Oct, $1.00) - Grow flowers as you like and create a wonderful flower garden. If a lot of flowers are blooming, a lot of customers will come and you will receive money. With the money you receive, you can increase the variety of flowers and shorten the growing period. Let's create a beautiful flower garden with various flowers.

Paintball 3 – Candy Match Factory (Crazysoft, 26th Oct, $9.99) - Boldy's Candy Factory Adventure: Paintball 3" is the latest and most delightful installment in the beloved "Paintball" series. Embark on an exciting saga in the candy factory as you help Boldy fix the broken machinery. Utilize your quick thinking and clever matching skills to match 3 or more candies near a pipe, just like in the original Match 3 puzzle game

Paper Dash – Ghost Hunt (EpiXR Games, 26th Oct, $9.99) - Embark on an exhilarating adventure as you take on the role of a courageous paper plane hunting down evil ghosts that haunt vibrant worlds across dimensions. Soar through captivating landscapes, from mystical forests to scary mansions, in search of these malevolent spirits. Utilize your flying skills and quick reflexes to shoot all the ghosts, restore peace, and bring harmony to the realms in this thrilling and visually stunning game.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe (Atari, 1st Nov, $39.99) - The best-selling roller coaster simulator for console just went Deluxe! You will find 80 new rides and attractions, including some new seasonally-themed rides, bringing the total number to a whopping 200! The new, modernized interface looks amazing and makes it easier to build your park using terrain from four environments, including alpine mountains, desert canyons, jungle tropics and even a lunar moonscape. RCT Adventures Deluxe is an all-ages treat for players who love theme park simulations and fans who like to build coasters. The intuitive coaster builder lets you create wild, death-defying coasters that twist and turn, swoop and swirl. Three in-depth game modes mean countless hours of gameplay, including Adventure Mode, Scenarios Mode, and the open Sandbox Mode.

Save The World (Gamuzumi, 27th Oct, $7.99) - Ekiya is a young woman living in London who struggles with financial and romantic issues. But soon her ordinary life circumstances suddenly become extraordinary when she is kidnapped by aliens. The alien leader, Xen, makes a shocking proclamation: every day a progressively increasing number of the wealthiest individuals on Earth would be killed! As the conflict between humans and aliens ensues, you must influence both sides and determine the fate of the world.

Seaside Driving (Tendokore, 26th Oct, $4.99) - SEASIDE DRIVING is a relaxing, endless driving game. Get into your car and cruise along the coast while listening to '80s-inspired synthwave music to pump up the experience. Drive, drift, dodge, jump, and collect coins to unlock additional cars and tracks. Just don't crash!

Space Games Galaxy Attack (VG Games, 22nd Oct, $4.99) - In our quest to explore and colonise different worlds throughout the galaxy, we have been venturing into space for centuries. Our messages were received, and hope sparked across the cosmos. However, after the alien assault, they rendered our home uninhabitable. You are one of the few elite soldiers capable of saving people, a beacon of hope in the darkness of the universe. Your mission is to find us a new home. To achieve this, you must brave the cosmic storm and obliterate as many meteors and opponents as possible. You can also increase the number of attempts to complete each level to ensure humanity's survival.

SPACE STORESHIP (Waku Waku, 26th Oct, $4.69) - "SPACE STORESHIP" is a distinctive puzzle game that mixes Based on a classic masterpiece with elements of gravity. The gimmick of switching the gravity of the room to change its role is the key to the stage strategy. Pile up containers like stairs, climb up wire mesh floors like ladders, and fill perforated floors with containers to conquer each room. Guide "Mary," a sheep girl who wakes up in an empty spaceship, through more than 50 rooms on the ship. There is no time limit or number of moves, so take your time to solve the puzzle. Will Merry be able to escape the spaceship safely?

Spin Rhythm XD (Super Spin Digital, 26th Oct, $24.99) - A homage to classic arcade rhythm games (Guitar Hero, DDR), with a modern aesthetic and soundtrack. Match colours and beats, spin, tap, flick and flow through the juiciest beats in the universe.

Springtime Hike (Ultimate Games, 24th Oct, $4.99) - Indulge in the tranquility of nature with Springtime Hike, an immersive walking simulator that takes you on a journey through the enchanting world of a magical forest. Explore at your own pace, uncover hidden locations, and unlock the secrets of this captivating realm.

Suika Game (Aladdin X, 20th Oct, $2.00) - To prevent the fruits from overflowing from the box, collide the same kind of fruit. As you collide fruits, their types change. Let's create big watermelons! This is a game where you combine two small fruits to make them larger and create big watermelons. - Read our Suika Game review

THE KITTY in The Trapping Garden (Regista, 26th Oct, $9.99) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on. On the way to a temple in the mountain My friend says, It's a cats paradise―― I was supposed to walk on a straight road But somehow I got lost When I tried to turn back I saw a building over trees On reaching, I opened the gate To find a small garden What I saw in the garden Was totally unbelievable

Trip World DX (Limited Run Games)

Triple Zombie Collection (QubicGames, 28th Oct, $9.99) - The ultimate apocalyptic bundle! Triple the zombies... triple the thrills! Get ready to face thousands of hungry zombies who are waiting for a chance to get you.

Varenje – Don’t Touch The Berries (JoyBits, 26th Oct, $9.99) - Varenje is a cute colorful adventure with a number of puzzles and mini-games made by artists for anyone that considers games to be an art. Eight unique & gorgeously hand crafted chapters await you. Hours and hours of game play will take you to a far away enchanting place.

VISCO Collection (QUByte Interactive, 26th Oct, $19.99) - Experience a blast from the past with the VISCO Collection - seven classic arcade games with a modern twist! VISCO Collection is a nostalgia-packed bundle of seven classic arcade games, each revitalized and enhanced for today's gamers. Whether you're a fan of shoot 'em ups, racing, shooters, or sports simulations, this collection has something for everyone. Andro Dunos, Bang Bead, Captain Tomaday, FlipShot, Ganryu, Goal! Goal! Goal! and Neo DriftOut Key.

Wet Steps (Valkyrie Initiative, 26th Oct, $4.99) - The main character of this story isn't just an ordinary high-school student! Nature has endowed him with physical strength and charm, and good looks, thus he often faces all kinds of maidens aiming for his heart. One fine day he notices a charming young girl Iris dressed weirdly who follows him mumbling some sort of magical words. But what if these words aren't "love spells" and the concern of being stalked comes from where he least expects it?

XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2 (ACQUIRE, 19th Oct, $17.99) - "Non-scrolling single-screen battles," "dazzling support attacks by gun turrets," and "beautiful 3D graphics" will captivate players. Please enjoy the new sensation twin-stick shooter "XALADIA."

Yatzi (TREVA, 2nd Nov, $19.99) - It's quite tricky to roll a YATZI: Roll five dice with the same number in three tries. Skillful combination is half the battle! This classic dice game thrills players thanks to its simple game rules and exciting gameplay. You can’t be sure who has the most points until the very end.

Note: We have cut some entries from the poll due to the sheer amount of games launching on the eShop in this week's edition of the Download.

