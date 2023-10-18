Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Dabadu Games have today announced that the rhythm dance game, Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade, will be bringing some cute choreography our way on 26th October.

This one will see you teaming up with the titular Kitty and a handful of familiar faces including Kerokerokeroppi, Badtz-Maru and Pompompurin as you "bring joy to the universe" through the medium of — you guessed it — dance. There are 40 different tracks for you to shake your Joy-Con to and a boatload of unlockables to pick up along the way.

If it sounds a little repetitive, that's because it probably is, but surely there is room here for a decent amount of fun if you are a fan of the Hello Kitty universe (HKU? Is that a thing? We hope not). For a little more information about the game itself and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers.

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE stars the iconic Sanrio girl and 10 of her adorable buds like Kerokerokeroppi, Badtz-Maru, Pompompurin and more as they step the beat and roll to the rhythm of over 40 tracks - including 20 new tunes curated exclusively for Switch - to bring joy to the universe.

Grab a pair of Joy-Cons and spread the cheer acrossHELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE’s 23 different levels, featuring three new never-before-seen ones! Unlock new besties, discover upgrades, and avoid Kuromi’s tricky traps to leave everyone hopping and bopping for days. Make each parade a mini fashion show with customizable accessories like hats and sunglasses, and don’t forget to strike the perfect pose during mid-parade photoshoots.

The catchily-titled Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade will boogie its way onto the Switch eShop on 26th October for $19.99 (or your regional variant). If you are wanting to grab this one at a reduced price, then you will be pleased to know that the game will be subject to a 15% discount during launch week, so get in there fast to save some pennies.

Will you be picking up this one? Let us know in the comments.