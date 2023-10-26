Inscryption
After some spooky games to get you in the seasonal spirit this Halloween? The 'Screaming Deals' sale on the North American eShop might just have you covered.

The sale is now live and will run until 31st October at 11:59pm PT. There is a range of different horror titles and DLC seeing discounts of up to 90% off including the likes of Inscryption, Alan Wake Remastered and Signalis — which we'd defo recommend checking out if you haven't already

There's even a handful of straight-up-not-horror games thrown in there like Spiritfarer, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Death and Taxes so those of us who scare easily can get involved too. Let's take a look at everything on offer:

Title Discount Sale Price (USD)
Alan Wake Remastered 50% $29.99 $14.99
Alien: Isolation 25% $19.99 $14.99
Amnesia: Collection 90% $29.99 $2.99
Batman: The Enemy Within 50% $14.99 $7.49
Carrion 60% $19.99 $7.99
Cult of the Lamb: Heretic Edition 35% $34.99 $22.74
Darkest Dungeon 60% $24.99 $9.99
Dead By Daylight 50% $29.99 $14.99
Death and Taxes 75% $12.99 $3.24
Death's Door 60% $19.99 $7.99
DOOM Eternal 60% $39.99 $15.99
Dying Light: Definitive Edition 80% $49.99 $9.99
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse 30% $49.99 $34.99
Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach 25% $39.99 $29.99
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective 33% $29.99 $19.99
Halloween Forever 50% $9.99 $4.99
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures 70% $39.99 $11.99
Inscryption 40% $19.99 $11.99
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle 70% $49.99 $14.99
PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo 30% $19.99 $13.99
Quake II 60% $9.99 $3.99
Resident Evil 4 50% $19.99 $9.99
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment 70% $9.99 $2.99
Signalis 20% $19.99 $15.99
Spiritfarer 75% $29.99 $7.49
Super Meat Boy Forever 90% $19.99 $1.99
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan 25% $19.99 $14.99
The Mummy Demastered 50% $19.99 $9.99

That's quite the range, we'd say. If you are eager to pick up some of the above, then why not head over to our store and load up on eShop credit before diving in?



Will you be picking up any of the titles in the 'Screaming Deals' sale? Let us know in the comments.

