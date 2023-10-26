After some spooky games to get you in the seasonal spirit this Halloween? The 'Screaming Deals' sale on the North American eShop might just have you covered.
The sale is now live and will run until 31st October at 11:59pm PT. There is a range of different horror titles and DLC seeing discounts of up to 90% off including the likes of Inscryption, Alan Wake Remastered and Signalis — which we'd defo recommend checking out if you haven't already
There's even a handful of straight-up-not-horror games thrown in there like Spiritfarer, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Death and Taxes so those of us who scare easily can get involved too. Let's take a look at everything on offer:
|Title
|Discount
|Sale Price (USD)
|Alan Wake Remastered
|50%
|Alien: Isolation
|25%
|Amnesia: Collection
|90%
|Batman: The Enemy Within
|50%
|Carrion
|60%
|Cult of the Lamb: Heretic Edition
|35%
|Darkest Dungeon
|60%
|Dead By Daylight
|50%
|Death and Taxes
|75%
|Death's Door
|60%
|DOOM Eternal
|60%
|Dying Light: Definitive Edition
|80%
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|30%
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|25%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|33%
|Halloween Forever
|50%
|Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
|70%
|Inscryption
|40%
|Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
|70%
|PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
|30%
|Quake II
|60%
|Resident Evil 4
|50%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|70%
|Signalis
|20%
|Spiritfarer
|75%
|Super Meat Boy Forever
|90%
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|25%
|The Mummy Demastered
|50%
That's quite the range, we'd say. If you are eager to pick up some of the above, then why not head over to our store and load up on eShop credit before diving in?
US eShop Cards
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Will you be picking up any of the titles in the 'Screaming Deals' sale? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 18
Quake 2? Please come to the European eShop 🙌
I keep hoping to see the Zombie Army 4 season passes on sale, but I’m starting to think that will never happen on the Eshop.
Just grabbed Signalis physically. Very excited to finally jump on that one. Just gotta finish Deaths Door first.
I'm wondering about picking up Ghost Trick while it's on sale, but it's Capcom so it'll probably be on sale six more times by the end of the year.
Inscryption for $12 is calling my name. Even if I might not get to it for a long time.
I love looking at these pages when they come up, especially when you've got access to three of the eShop stores.
Get RE4 and you're set. One of the finest action/horror games ever.
Super Meat Boy Forever really shouldn't be on the spooky list but I picked it up on a similar sale a couple months ago. It's not as good as normal Meat Boy, but it's a cute spinoff and very worth the current $2 sale.
I always want Carrion whenever I hear it described but then I look at a screen shot and decide my stomach can't handle it.
I recommend the mummy demastered to everyone that like metroidvania games, the game is made by wayforward (shantae games) and it's really good although it's a movie license games 😃
Please, play Inscryption ! This game is FANTASTIC!
Shoutout to Carrion. So few games have you playing the villain these days.
Inscryption is a solid recommendation- an amazing 10hr experience
Okay, serious question. How is it 2023 and near the end of the Switch 1 era and we STILL do not have Costume Quest 1 & 2 on the Switch? Awesome games that really deserve to be on the platform.
Echoing what @Rykdrew and @CJD87 said, but Inscryption comes HIGHLY recommended, and just happens to be a perfect fit for spooky season.
But DO NOT look up anything about the game before playing it. It truly is best to go in blind and let the story unwind itself as you go. Even a brief screenshot of late-game content can massively spoil some of the surprises the game has in store.
It's such a shame that Dying Light is not available in the European e-shop. That would be my best-game-on-Switch that-I-don't-actually-have pick. (I have it on Xbox.) It's an absolute steal at that price. Enjoy!
Inscryption is a wonderful mindscrew of a game.
Highly recommend Carrion and Mummy Demastered, those are fantastic Metroidvania's.
Being evil never felt so good.
Both are so good I tracked down physical copies of both.
The way you move in Carrion is both amazing and unnerving at the same time.
@Qwiff Couldn't we just grab it via setting up a US account? I've been tempted to get the game for ages and as Germany somehow control all of Europe we aren't ever going to see it over here digitally.
To add. @JimNorman can we (in my case UK) purchase US eshop cards off here and use that to buy from a US account?
Tap here to load 18 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...