After some spooky games to get you in the seasonal spirit this Halloween? The 'Screaming Deals' sale on the North American eShop might just have you covered.

The sale is now live and will run until 31st October at 11:59pm PT. There is a range of different horror titles and DLC seeing discounts of up to 90% off including the likes of Inscryption, Alan Wake Remastered and Signalis — which we'd defo recommend checking out if you haven't already

There's even a handful of straight-up-not-horror games thrown in there like Spiritfarer, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Death and Taxes so those of us who scare easily can get involved too. Let's take a look at everything on offer:

That's quite the range, we'd say. If you are eager to pick up some of the above, then why not head over to our store and load up on eShop credit before diving in?

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Will you be picking up any of the titles in the 'Screaming Deals' sale? Let us know in the comments.