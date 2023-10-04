Ninty Media — formerly known as Switch Player — has announced a crowdfunding campaign for a brand new premium print publication, called 'Ninsight'.

Both of the publication's magazines - Switch Player and Ninty Fresh — ceased publication earlier this year, but hope wasn't lost as they teased their eventual return in a more premium fashion, which is exactly what this new book is.

The planned hardback book will contain over 180 pages of Nintendo news and coverage, and is the "natural evolution of Switch Player and Ninty Fresh", the creators confirmed. Describing this as " Sort of like an annual, but with a magazine style approach.", the book is expected to have a longer release cycle, so rather than popping down the road once a month for your magazine, you'll get a bumper book full of detail to cover a much longer period of time.

An Indiegogo campaign for Issue 0 has opened up, and the book will have an even split of current Switch content and retrospectives. Bespoke artwork and more in-depth reviews will also be a part of the book. Other features include a look back at the Famicom, a huge focus on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and developer interviews.

Those who pledge to the campaign will receive a copy of the book — for £25 / $30 you'll get a hardcover copy, finished with a numbered obi strip. For £40 / $49, that book will be accompanied by a selection of five art prints, your name in the book, a digital copy, a folded poster of the cover art, and a special Mario Wonder-themed pin.

Did you collect Switch Player? Will you be backing this new bumper-sized book? Let us know in the comments.